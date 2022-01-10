prices and offers on models in January 2021

Citroen is promoting the C3 for the month of January 2022: the offers and prices of the cars of the entire range

There Citroen, for the month of January, promotes the C3, the B-segment sedan of the French company.

One of the models on offer is the You PureTech from 83 horses which price list costs 17,150 euros; if with the discount the car can be purchased for 14,700 euros, taking advantage of the Simplydrive financing, the price still drops to 13,700 euros.

In this case, advance of € 4,614.50, then 35 monthly installments of 99 euros in addition to the final maxi-payment called Valore Futuro Garantito of the amount of 8,311.50 euros. The fixed TAN is 5.49% while the APR is 7.8%. L’offer is valid until January 31 and only in case of scrapping.

The car has the 7 ″ DAB Touch Pad with Mirror Screen function, fog lights, automatic climate control with pollen filter, Airbump and 16 ″ wheel covers.

Citroen C3, also the SUV version in promo

Also on offer is the larger version of the C3, the Suv Aircross Feel PureTech with engine from 110 horses. It is a more spacious and taller car, also suitable for off-road use. List price the car costs 21,600 euros, while discounted you can buy it for 18,900; in case of adhesion to the Simplydrive financing, however, the price drops down to 18,200 euros.

In this case advance of 6,361, then 35 monthly installments of € 119.01 in addition to the final installment – Guaranteed Future Value – worth € 10,795.50. Fixed TAN at 5.49%, APR at 7.32%. The offer, specifically for the C3 sedan, is valid only until January 31, 2022.

The car comes standard with roof bars, the Cross Pack, Anthra grille front and rear protections, electric windows for all windows and fog lights with cornering light function.