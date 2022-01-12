prices and offers on models in January

Toyota is promoting the Yaris: offers on the entire range of the car for the month of January

There Toyota, for the month of January, promotes the Yaris, the B-segment sedan of the Japanese brand.

There are two petrol-powered versions of the car, both with 1.0-liter engines. There Active has a list price of 18,300 euros which comes down to 16,300 taking advantage of the financing with the contribution of the house and the concessionaire. In the latter case, an advance of € 4,580 and 47 monthly installments of € 128.51, for a duration of the loan of 48 months. There maxirata final, called Guaranteed Future Value, is in the amount of 8,557.50 euros. Fixed TAN at 5.99% and APR at 7.88%.

Also in the promo Trend version which price list costs 19,900 euros; with the financing, the price drops to 17,900 euros taking advantage of the contribution of the house and the concessionaire. Advance payment of 5,100 euros, then 47 monthly installments of 138.52 euros and the large-scale guaranteed future value of 9,397.50 euros. Fixed TAN at 5.99% and APR at 7.73%. In both cases the offers are valid until to January 31st.

Toyota Yaris, the hybrid version is also in promotion

Toyota, however, puts in promo also there hybrid version of the car. It is the Hybrid VVT-i CVT Active which costs 22,150 euros in the list. However, by taking advantage of the WeHybrid Bonus promotion, the price drops to 19,200 euros.

Advance of € 5,050, then 47 monthly installments of € 148.92 for a total loan of 48 months. The final installment, Guaranteed Future Value, is 10,560 euros. Fixed TAN at 5.99% and APR at 7.57%.

However, a larger version of the Yaris, the Cross also suitable for offroad with 1.5 liter engine. This is also a hybrid and the list price is 25,900 euros. With the WeHybrid Bonus Toyota Easy financing, however, the price drops to 23.150; advance of € 5,170, then 47 installments of € 188.72 with final maxirata worth 13,311.25 euros. Fixed TAN at 5.99% and APR at 7.27%. For both hybrid versions, the offer is valid until January 31st.