prices and plans April 2022 / Technology Headlines

WarnerMedia has a streaming content service, max hboname it receives for including content from HBO, although it also adds content from other brands such as Warner Bros., DC Entertainment, The CW, CNN, Cartoon Network and Boomerang, among others, to its catalog.

HBO Max has differentiated rates for tablets and mobiles.

What is HBOMax?

HBO Max is a unique streaming platform that includes HBO original content such as game of Thrones or Westworld and its catalog of films, but also includes new original content and content from other WarnerMedia services.

Thus, in HBO Max you will be able to see content from HBO, as well as from channels such as CW, TNT, TBS, CNN, Cartoon Network, Boomerang or Cinemax; or film production companies such as Warner Bros., New Line Cinema, DC Entertainment or Castle Rock Entertainment.

How much does HBO Max cost?

the mobile rate It is the cheapest: an individual subscription with which you can access HBO Max only from a mobile or tablet. The standard rate includes three devices and five different profiles, 4K content and content download.

Prices are as follows for one month:

Mobile: $279.

Standard: $399.

For three months, the most chosen, with an 11% discount:

Mobile: $739.

Standard: $1,089.

For twelve months, the best value for money, with 33% disappointment:

Mobile: $2,279.

Standard: $3,499.

How to watch HBO Max in Argentina

The process to see all the content of the platform is very simple. Simply go to the official HBO Max page and sign up for the service. you must choose one of the two rates.

Once the subscription is complete, you can enjoy all the series and movies from any compatible device.

HBO Max is compatible with smartphones and tablets (Android or iOS/iPadOS), AndroidTVApple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, game consoles, and some smart TVs, as well as Mac, Windows, and Chromebook.

Big Little Lies is part of the HBO Max catalog.

What series and movies can be seen on HBO Max?

Among the content already available on HBO Max are all seasons of friends (including the special chapter), which left Netflix to go to HBO, as well as other series such as The Prince of Bel-Air or The Big Bang Theory.

HBO is also producing several new movies with the idea of ​​producing more TV series at a later date. Some series that are already in production are dunes: The Sisterhood, Love Life with Anna Kendrick and Grease: Rydell High.

HBO Max also includes content from the DC Universe. The content of the DC universe that arrives at HBO Max is completed with a series about Green Lantern and an anthology called Strange Adventures.

The new platform will also have DC classics, including old movies from batman and superman.

As well as broadcasting BBC original content such as doctor whoThe Office (UK version) or Luther, also includes the entire Studio Ghibli movie collection, with movies like Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke and My Neighbor Totoro.