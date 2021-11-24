prices and promotions at the end of November

Dacia is offering the Duster for the month of November 2021: all the promotions on the Romanian brand’s SUV

There Dacia, for the month of November, is promoting the Duster, the SUV of the Romanian brand. On offer is the version with LPG fueling.

And the Duster Comfort 4 × 2 TCe from 100 horses that can be purchased at the price of 16,650 euros. In this case, taking advantage of the PlusValore Dacia loan, advance of 4,520 euros, then 36 monthly installments of 149.43 each and the final maxi installment called “Valore Futuro Garantito” for the amount of 9,707.50 euros. TAN at 5.25% and APR at 6.90%.

L’total amount of the loan is 12,130 euros in addition to the preliminary costs of the file and the stamp duty, amounting to 33.07 euros and charged on the first installment. L’offering it is valid only until November 30.

Dacia Duster, also on offer the “UP” version

However, Dacia is also promoting the version Prestige UP, 4 × 2 TCe with engine always from 100 horses powered by LPG. The price, however, is 17,850 using the Dacia PlusValore loan.

Advance of 4,750 euros, then 36 installments of € 178.67 and the final maxi-payment, “Valore Futuro Garantito” worth € 10,367.50. TAN at 5.25% and APR at 6.81%. L’offering, also in this case, it is valid until November 30. The amount of the loan is worth 13,100 euros to which stamp duties (36.90 euros charged on the first installment) and the costs of preliminary investigation of the amount of 300 euros must be added.