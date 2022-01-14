prices and promotions on models in January

Volkswagen is promoting the Golf: versions of the entire range of the car are on offer. Prices

In January 2021 the Volkswagen promotes the Golf, with offers on the entire range of the iconic sedan for the German brand.

There Golf in promotion is the 8 eTSI EVO with 1.0-liter 110-horsepower Life DSG engine which costs 29,800 euros in the list. By leveraging the financing Volkswagen Value Project with contribution from the dealership, the price drops to 27,123 euros. Advance of € 5,500, then 35 installments of € 249 and the final installment of € 15,708.17. TAN at 4.99% and APR at 5.99%. The offer is valid only until January 31st.

Volkswagen, however, is very attentive to the environment and also offers the hybrid version. And the 204 horsepower 1.4 eHybrid Style DSG which price list costs 39,950 euros; price going down to 37.937 taking advantage of the financing Volkswagen Value Project with contributions from the brand and the dealerships. Advance of 8,500 euros, then 35 installments of 329 euros each in addition to the final maxirata called Valore Futuro Garantito and the amount of 21,761.56 euros. Also in this case the offer is valid until January 31st.

Volkswagen Golf, in the promo also the station wagon version

The version is also on offer Variant of the Golf 8, in fact the station wagon of the German car arrived at the eighth generation.

And the 1.0 eTSI EVO with 110 horsepower Life DSG which price list costs 30,850 euros. With the Volkswagen Value Project financing and the contribution from the home and dealership, the car can be purchased for € 28,341. Advance of € 5,500, then 35 monthly installments of € 279 and a final maxi-payment of € 15,990.17. TAN at 4.99% and APR at 5.96%, the offer is valid until next January 31st.