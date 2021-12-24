prices and promotions on the range at the end of December

Fiat is offering the Panda for the last days of December: the whole range of small cars is on offer

There Fiat, for the last days of December, promotes the Panda. It is the best-selling car in Italy, the most loved, a real goose that lays golden eggs for the Italian brand.

In promotion there is the hybrid version; and the 1.0 70 horsepower Euro 6d which price list costs 14,300 euros; in promotion the price drops to 12,300 but, taking advantage of the FCA Bank Price Contribution loan, you can buy a 10,900 euros. Advance 0, then for the first year monthly installments of 118.57 euros, while for the following 84, a good 167.14 euros for a total duration of 96 months. Fixed Tan at 6.85% and Taeg at 9.30%. L’offer is valid until the next December 31st but only in case of exchange or scrapping.

For those who do not want to focus on the hybrid version, there is the petrol one in promotion; and the Wild 4 × 4, definitely more suitable also for off-road, the most demanding one. It is powered by a 0.9-liter Twin Air 85 horsepower Euro 6d engine which costs 18,100 euros in the list; in promotion the amount drops to € 15,900 which become 14,500 with the funding Contribution Price of FCA Bank. Advance 0, then 12 monthly installments of 154.57 euros and the remaining 84 of 218.34 for a total of 96 months of financing. Fixed Tan at 6.85% and Taeg at 8.75%. Also in this case theoffer is valid until December 31st but only in case of scrapping or exchange.

Fiat Panda, in promo also the version powered by LPG

On offer there is also the Fiat Panda powered by LPG. It is the 1.2 version with 69 EasyPower horses which has a list price of 15,500 euros; in promotion, the amount drops to 13,340 which become 11,940 in the event of a FCA Bank Price Contribution loan. Advance 0, then 96 monthly installments divided as follows; € 128.97 for the first year, € 181.93 for the following 84 months. Fixed Tan at 6.85% and Taeg at 9.11%, the offer is also valid in this case until December 31st and only in case of scrapping and exchange.