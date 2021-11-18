prices and promotions on the range in November

Fiat is promoting the Tipo for the month of November: all the offers on the range of the Italian car

Fiat Tipo in promotion a November with offers on the entire range of the car.

The promo version is the City 1.0 liter 100 horsepower Euro 6d which costs 19,000 euros. In promotion the price drops to 15,900 but, taking advantage of the Fiat Contribution loan, the amount drops to 13,900 euros. The duration of the same is 96 months, with an advance of 0 euros; the first 12 installments are for the amount of 148.57 euros, then the remaining 84 for 209.80. Fixed TAN at 6.85% and APR at 8.82%. Offer valid until November 30 but only in case of barter, with the used that will be overestimated.

The City Cross which, in the list, has a price of 22,000 euros; is the version 1.0 from 100 horses Euro 6d Final which in promotion costs 18,500 euros but which, taking advantage of the Price Contribution Financing, can be purchased for 16,500 euros. The duration is 96 months, advance 0 and for the first year installments of 174.57 per month while the remaining 84 will be for the amount of 246.78 euros. Fixed TAN at 6.85% and APR at 8.55%, the offer is valid as of November 30th and only in the event of an exchange which, even in this case, will be overvalued.

Fiat Tipo, also the station wagon in promo

In promotion, however, there is also the version station wagon, for those who need more luggage space. The version has the same engine as the sedans; 1.0 liter 100 horsepower Euro 6d which in the price list costs 20,500 euros. In promotion the price goes down to 17,450 but taking advantage of the financing Contribution Price the final amount is 15,450 euros.

The duration is 96 months in total; 0 advance in this case, then 164.07 for the first 12 installments. On the other hand, the amount of the following 84 is 231.85 euros. Fixed TAN at 6.85% and APR at 8.65%, the offer is valid until 30 November; also in this case the exchange is overvalued.