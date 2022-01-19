prices and promotions on the range

Fiat is promoting the Tipo for the month of January: offers and prices on the range of the car

In January the Fiat promotes the Guy, the Italian sedan available until January 31, but only in the event of exchange or scrapping in the brand’s offer that provides for an over-valuation of used vehicles.

The promo version is the CityCross 1.0 from 100 horses Euro 6d final which in the price list costs 22,450 euros; in promotion the price goes down to 19.450 but taking advantage of the financing FCA Bank Price Contribution the amount drops up to 17,450 euros.

In this case, advance 0, installments of 184.07 euros for the first year, while the following 84 will be 260.29 euros for a total duration of 96 months. The TAN is fixed at 6.85% while the APR at 8.47%.

In offer also there Cross version of the car which has the same engine as the CityCross, a 1.0 liter 100 horsepower Euro 6d final. The list price of the car is 20,950 euros, a price that goes down in promotion to 17,850 and to 15,850 euros taking advantage of the financing FCA Bank Price Contribution.

Also in this case the duration of the same is 96 months, with 0 advance and installments for the first year of 168.07 euros; for the remaining 84 months, however, the amount rises to 237.54 euros. Fixed TAN at 6.85% and APR at 8.61%. L’offer is valid as of January 31 in case of scrapping and exchange, with super valuation of used items.

Fiat Tipo, in promo also the Station wagon version

Until January 31, the Red version of the Tipo, with the same engine as the previous ones, the 1.0-liter 100 horsepower Euro 6d which costs 25,450 euros in the price list. In promotion you can buy it for 21,850 while taking advantage of the financing Contribution Price the amount drops up to 19,850 euros.

Advance 0 also for this version, with a duration of the same of 96 months; The first 12 installments are for € 208.07, while the subsequent 84 installments are for € 294.42. The fixed TAN at 6.85% while the APR at 8.30%.

On offer, for those who need a more spacious car, especially in the trunk, there is the Station wagon type which does not differ from the others under the hood, having the same type of engine, the 1.0 100 horsepower Euro 6d final. List price the car costs 22,450, a price that becomes 19,450 in promotion and goes down to 17,450 taking advantage of the financing FCA Bank Price Contribution.

The advance is always 0 euros, while for the first 12 installments the amount amounts to 184.07 euros which become 260.29 in the following 84. Fixed TAN at 6.85% and APR at 8.47%, the offer is valid until January 31st and only in case of exchange or scrapping of another car with overvaluation of the same.