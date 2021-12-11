prices and promotions to buy it in December 2021

Opel is also promoting the Corsa for the month of December: promotions on the German car range

There Opel promotes the Race even in December. One of the affected cars is the version with engine 1.2 liters from 75 horses SS MT5 Edition which costs 15,100 euros in the list; By taking advantage of the Opel Choice financing, on the other hand, the car can be purchased at the promotional price of 14,100 euros.

In this case advance of 3,900 euros, then 35 monthly installments of 129 euros each final maxirata of the amount of 8,710.12 denominated Guaranteed Future Value (interest of 1,800.12 euros). The duration of the loan is 36 months, with the first monthly payment after 30 days. TAN at 5.95% and APR at 8.02%, the offer is valid until December 31st.

As standard, the car has road sign recognition, driver fatigue detector, automatic emergency braking and even Lane Keep Assist. Inside, however, there is the 7 ″ Touchscreen configured for Apple Car Play and Android Auto and the Radio with 6 speakers.

Opel Corsa, also the electric version in promotion

Opel is also promoting the electric version of the Corsa, for those who focus on a zero-emission car. The car in promotion is the 136 horsepower Corsa-e Edition which price list costs 29,100 euros; taking advantage of the financing Opel choice, however, can be purchased for the price of 28,100 euros.

In this case, the advance is 12,200 euros, then 35 monthly installments of the amount of 129 euros, while the final maxirata is for the amount of 14,620.73 euros, called Valore Futuro Guaranteed. TAN at 4.90% and APR at 6.20%, also in this case the duration of the promotion is 36 months, with the first installment after 30 days. L’offer is valid until the December 31st.