prices at the highest since August 2008- Corriere.it

Consumer prices in Italy are running more and more: inflation in December reached a rate of 3.9 per cent, compared to + 3.7% the previous month: it is the highest figure since August 2008, when the it was +4.1 percent. Over the month, the rise in the national index, gross of tobaccos, was 0.4 per cent. Preliminary estimates released by Istat exceed the forecasts of analysts who had forecast a rise of 3.8 percent. On average, consumer prices grew by 1.9% last year (-0.2% in 2020). The increase in prices in 2021 – comments Istat – represents “the largest increase since 2012 (+ 3%)”. Based on preliminary estimates, the inflation acquired for 2022 (i.e. the average growth that would occur in the year if prices remained stable until December) is equal to + 1.8%, unlike what happened for 2021, when there was a 0.1 percent drop in prices.

The rush of energy The cause is – as in recent months – linked to the trend in the prices of energy goods (+ 14.1%), which decreased by 8.4% in 2020. Net of these goods, in 2021, the rise in prices to consumption is the same as recorded in the previous year (+ 0.7%). Excluding energy and fresh food (the so-called “core inflation” z), consumer prices rose by 0.8% (+ 0.5% in the previous year). Concerned by inflation data in December, she said Confcommercio, according to which it should exceed the 4% threshold in January. “The legacy left by 2021 – reads the note of the association chaired by Carlo Sangalli – and the persistence of tensions on raw materials leave little room to hypothesize a return of the dynamics of prices in the short term”, reads the note.



The shopping cart In December, the cost of the so-called “shopping cart” increased: the prices of food, household and personal care products doubled their growth from + 1.2% in November to +2.4%. Istat notes this by disseminating the preliminary estimate of consumer prices in December. The prices of high-frequency purchasing products, on the other hand, accelerate from + 3.7% to + 4.0%. “In recent months, distribution companies have put in place all the tools available to mitigate the inflationary pressure – says Carlo Alberto Buttarelli, Director of Relations with the supply chain and Research Office of Federdistribuzione – obtaining, as an important result, the containment of the level of the “shopping cart” which is confirmed below the overall figure. But the inflation we are experiencing is generated by widespread increases in the costs of raw materials at an international level, which will be difficult to manage for a long time without a shared strategy at the level of the supply chain and in agreement with the institutions ».

Reflections on families The rise in prices has repercussions on the purchasing power of households. «Inflation at 3.9% – comments the president of Assoutenti Furio Truzzi – represents a massacre for the pockets of families who, in addition to the rise in electricity and gas bills, will have to deal with increasingly higher retail prices. Italians today find themselves spending € 217 more per family on an annual basis just to eat. The impact of the “transport” item is also heavy, resulting in an increase in expenditure on travel equal to 519 euros per year per unit ».

The impact on public debt But the increase in inflation will also affect public finances, as well as those of private individuals. “A significant and unexpected increase in inflation – comments Alessandro Antonelli, professor of Economics and International Finance at John Cabot University – it may initially lead to a benefit to public finances, because the real value of public debt is eroded by rising prices. However, there are other elements to consider and among these, the one relating to interest rates is certainly important. For now, and in the near future, abundant liquidity, even in the presence of inflation, means that interest rates on public debt tend to rise much less than inflation: therefore many countries in the world, including Italy, continue to pay very little for the money they borrow, despite their steadily growing public debts. However, this situation, at least in the medium term, is destined to change drastically, as central banks, in order to fight inflation, will have to abandon the current “super-expansionary” monetary policy. The charges connected with the public debt are therefore destined to increase considerably in the medium term ”.

