prices collapse on Xiaomi and OPPO smartphones

The Natalissimi Unieuro continue to offer great discounts on smartphones of various brands. An example is the 30% discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G, but you can find it too Xiaomi and OPPO smartphones at bargain prices. Which models are we talking about? Let’s see them together in every detail.

The cheapest mobile device in the series is Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro proposed at 179.99 euros instead of 269.90 euros. It is a phone with a 2.3 GHz Turbo clock Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, no 5G modem, 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, while the battery is 5,020 mAh. Camera side you will find a single sensor 16MP front and rear quad-camera (64MP main + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP). Finally, the screen is a 6.67-inch IPS LCD.

The smartphone follows, in order of price Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S with 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, 5,000 mAh battery, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory and rear quad-camera (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), while front figure a 13 MP lens. This model, on the occasion of the Natalissimi Unieuro, will cost € 239.90 instead of € 279.90.

So let’s move on to OPPO A94, also with a 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD + screen, 128 GB of internal memory and 8 GB of RAM virtually expandable up to 13 GB, using part of the storage. The battery is 4,310 mAh, while on the camera side we find four rear sensors of which the main one from 48 MP, an ultra-wide angle of 8 MP and two 2 MP lenses for macro and depth; up front there is a single 32MP sensor. Finally, the chipset is the MediaTek Helio P95. The price, in this case, is equal to 279 euros instead of 369.99 euros.

The mid-high-end smartphone concludes today’s list OPPO Find X3 Neo, equipped with 6.55-inch AMOLED FHD + panel with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 + support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G chipset with 2.84 GHz clock, 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal memory, 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging and, as regards the camera compartment, quad-camera on the back (50 MP + 13 MP telephoto + 16 MP ultrawide + 2 MP macro) and a 32 megapixel front single lens. The cost will be € 529.90 instead of € 799.99 until December 24, 2021.

