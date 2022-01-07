Prices flare up, December at the highest since 2008. Families will spend a thousand euros more

The race of inflation does not stop. In December, the trend increase in consumer prices touched 4%, reaching the levels of over 13 years ago. In particular, the “shopping cart” accelerates, with an increase in prices which has even doubled compared to the previous month.

Data that lead 2021 to close at + 1.9%, with a turnaround compared to the decline of the previous year.



the trend in energy prices is always pushing, with consumers fearing a worsening of the situation in the coming months, after the increases in bills that started in January.



In December, according to the preliminary Istat estimate, consumer prices increased by 0.4% on a monthly basis and by 3.9% on the year (from + 3.7% in November), marking the highest trend change since August 2008, when inflation had reached + 4.1%. Behind this acceleration, explains the Institute of Statistics, there is the growth in the prices of goods (from + 5.1% to + 5.5%; while services remain stable at + 1.7%), mainly attributable to food goods (from + 1.3% to + 2.6%).

On the other hand, energy sectors slowed down, while maintaining sustained growth (from + 30.7% to + 29.1%): the cause is the trend of the non-regulated part, with the slowdown in diesel and petrol prices; while the regulated component continues to grow very strongly (+ 41.9%; from + 41.8% in November).



All this translates into an increasingly expensive “shopping cart”: the increase in the prices of food, household and personal care doubles from + 1.2% in November to + 2.4%. High-frequency purchasing products are also accelerating (from + 3.7% to + 4%).



Thus 2021 ends with a recovery in inflation: after the decline in 2020 (-0.2%), in fact, consumer prices grow by 1.9%, recording the largest increase since 2012 (+3 %). A recovery, explains Istat, “essentially driven by energy goods (+ 14.1%)”: excluding energy and fresh food (core inflation), inflation in 2021 stops at 0.8% (+ 0.5% in the previous year) and net of energy only at 0.7% (as in 2020). A situation that does not seem destined to improve in the new year. Based on preliminary estimates, in fact, Istat shows that the inflation acquired or dragging for 2022 (i.e. the average growth that would occur in the year if prices remained stable until December) is already at + 1.8%. .

Inflation at 3.9% translates into a sting for citizens, according to consumer associations: 1,198 euros more per family per year according to Codacons; 1,094 for the average family according to the estimates of the Consumers Union, which calculates a record of 1,438 euros for couples without children under the age of 35



. A picture that still does not take into account the latest increases in electricity and gas and which risks having repercussions on consumption, which are hoping for a breath of fresh air from the sales that have just started. “This inflationary condition is destined to persist at least until the summer, with inevitable negative repercussions on the purchasing power of household incomes and their financial wealth held in liquid form, slowing down the recovery in consumption”, observes Confcommercio. Inflation “holds household consumption hostage and forces the budget within the boundaries of compulsory spending”, confirms the Coop Research Department, which estimates price growth of 2.9% for 2022.

There is also a risk that this situation could jeopardize the recovery of the economy. “The increase in prices, combined with the rapid expansion of the epidemic, risks burning the recovery underway”, warns Confesercenti, highlighting how behind the acceleration of inflation in December there is not only the rush of energy goods, but also seasonal factors and supply-side bottlenecks



. And precisely the widespread increases in the costs of raw materials at an international level, Federdistribuzione warns, “will be difficult to manage for a long time without a shared strategy at the level of the supply chain and in agreement with the institutions”.

