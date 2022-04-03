prices in Spain, levels, what it offers and much more

How does the subscription work?

The PS Plus subscription has usually been able to pay for monthly, quarterly or annual. Choosing longer periods saves a bit of money.

However, Sony announced in early 2022 that PS Plus would have levels from June. The idea is to create a broader product, in which the player can pay more or less depending on the advantages he wants to obtain. This would serve Sony to merge the different services associated with the PlayStation brand and have a more attractive offer compared to Xbox Game Pass Ultimatethe most complete service from Microsoft.

The levels are as follows:

PlayStation Plus Essential

This is the newest model basic of PSPlus. Contains monthly games, cloud storage to save games, the ability to play online and store discounts. This membership is the most similar to the original product. If paid month by month, the fee will be 8.99 euros. The quarterly payment amounts to 24.99 euros. Finally, the cheapest subscription is the annual one, which goes to €59.99that is, 4.99 euros per month.

PlayStation Plus Extra

Players who want a little more can get PS Plus Extra. This second level includes the same as the PS Plus Essential subscription, but offers a better catalog of video games. According to Sony, the catalog amounts to 400 titles. These video games are for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The list includes major developments.

Month to month, you will have to pay 13.99 euros for this subscription. The quarterly fee amounts to 39.99 euros, while the annual fee is worth €99.99which would be equivalent to about 8.33 euros per month.

PlayStation Plus Premium

For a little more, users can get PS Plus Premium. This membership includes all of the above, but also adds 340 games from previous consoles. The titles of PS3 will be available as a game in the cloud using the technology of PS Now. On the other hand, subscribers of this level of PlayStation Plus will be able to play classic titles from PlayStation, PS2 and PSPeither locally or via streaming.

These users will also be able to try games for a limited time before making a purchase. The price for this subscription is 16.99 euros in its monthly rate, 49.99 for the quarterly payment and 119.99 per yearwhich would translate to about 9.99 euros per month.

How to subscribe to PlayStation Plus

There are several ways to get a PlayStation Plus subscription.

Credit card

If you have a credit or debit card and want to use it as a form of payment for PS Plus, you can add it from the console itself or using a browser Web.

From the PlayStation 5:

Go to Settings > Users and accounts. Go now to Account > Payment and subscriptions > Methods of payment. Select the type of card you are going to use. Add the payment information.

From the Playstation 4:

go to playstation store. Go to the bottom of the sidebar and select Payment methods. Enter your card details and confirm.

From a browser Web:

Go to the website Playstation Store. Sign in with your data. Enter your Online ID > Payment management > Add payment method. Enter your card details and accept.

Once this step is done, enter PS Plus from the console menu and buy your subscription at the level that best suits your preferences.

By cards

If you don’t have a credit card or don’t feel comfortable putting one on your console, you can also buy PS Plus via prepaid cards. They are sold in many superstores and hypermarkets.

There are two types of cards: virtual recharge and those of PSPlus. PS Plus cards are redeemed directly from the PlayStation Store for a monthly, quarterly or annual PS Plus membership. On the other hand, virtual top-up cards will add money to our PlayStation Store wallet. With this balance, we can buy games or the PS Plus membership itself.

Whichever option you choose, the method of redeeming the cards is the same. Go to Settings > Users and accounts > Payment and subscriptions > Redeem codes if you are in a PS5 or enter the PlayStation Store app and then go to the Redeem Codes option if you have one Playstation 4.

Renew subscription

You can renew your subscription to PS Plus automatically if you use a credit card to make the payment. Yes you want to disable automatic renewalgo to ‘Manage Subscription’ within PlayStation Plus and uncheck the option.

On the other hand, if you usually buy your PS Plus subscription using credit cards or a PSN Card, you will only have to redeem a new code when a subscription expires. By the way, if you get a new code before the old one expires, you can redeem it without problems. The remaining time of your subscription will remain, and the new period of time will be added to the one you already stored.

What happens if I don’t renew PS Plus?

If your subscription expires and you don’t renew it, you won’t be able to play the games you’ve downloaded from PS Plus for free. Of course, you can buy them, if you wish, keeping the departure that you already have If at any time you decide to pay again, you will not have lost the game.

You will also lose the possibility of play online in titles other than free-to-playdiscounts, early access trials and also the option to save your data in the cloud.

Is it worth paying for this service?

It all depends on the type of player you are. If you want get the most out of your consoleplay online or try franchises that you don’t know if you’ll like and you’ve always doubted whether or not to buy those games, without a doubt, PS Plus is worth it.

What you should calculate well is the most suitable subscription level for you. The most demanding players will not hesitate to get hold of PS Plus Premiumto enjoy the PSX and PlayStation 2 classics again. Other players who use the console less or are not influenced by nostalgia, will surely opt for Essential or Extra in the best case.