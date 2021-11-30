Prices: Istat, + 3.8% inflation November – Economy

Inflation still rising and never higher in 13 years. In November 2021, according to preliminary Istat estimates, the national consumer price index for the whole community (NIC), gross of tobacco, recorded an increase of 0.7% on a monthly basis and 3.8% % on an annual basis (from + 3.0% the previous month). The Institute of Statistics points out that the high cost of living continues to be sustained above all by the growth in the prices of energy goods with the acceleration of the unregulated component following that of the regulated component recorded in October.

Istat also specified that inflation in November reached a level that had not been recorded since September 2008.

There is no sign of stopping the inflation boom in the Eurozone. According to Eurostat’s flash estimate, the rate expected in November is 4.9%, up from 4.1% in October. The main weight is energy (27.4%, compared to 23.7% in October), followed by services (2.7%, compared to 2.1% in October), non-energy industrial products (2.4 %, compared to 2.0% in October) and food, alcohol and tobacco (2.2%, compared to 1.9% in October). In Italy, the November inflation rate is estimated to rise to 4% from 3.2% in October.