Prices: Istat, inflation never so high since 2012 – Economy

Inflation, which increased in October for the fourth consecutive month, went from a negative change recorded in December 2020 “to an increase of an extent that had not been recorded since September 2012 (when it was equal to + 3.2%) “. This is what Istat underlines, specifying that “Energy goods continue to be the protagonists, contributing more than two percentage points to inflation and explaining a large part of the acceleration compared to September”. The inflation acquired for 2021 is equal to + 1.8% for the general index and + 0.8% for the core component.

Istat revises its inflation estimates upwards. In October, the Institute of Statistics reports, it is estimated that the national index of consumer prices for the whole community (NIC), gross of tobacco, registers an increase of 0.7% on a monthly basis and of 3.0% on an annual basis (from + 2.5% the previous month); the preliminary estimate was + 2.9%. The further acceleration of inflation is largely due, also in October, to the prices of energy goods. The prices of transport services also accelerated compared to September, but to a lesser extent.