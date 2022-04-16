The conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to affect the global economy. Oil prices soared after the war began on February 24, but as the war continues, the energy market has been volatile. Last week, crude oil registered prices below $100; however, in recent days, this figure has been found.

Oil prices increased despite the large increase in US crude oil inventories, which failed to allay concerns about global supply shortages.

For another, major oil traders are expected to shun Russian barrels. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow can easily redirect exports of its vast energy resources away from the West.

Prices of a barrel of Brent and Texas oil today, April 15: how much does it cost and how much is it quoted?

In accordance with Bloomberg Energywith the market closed from Thursday, this April 15, the price of a barrel of Brent oil is at $111.70, rising 2.68%. On the other hand, andhe West Texas Intermediate (WTI) barrel price rose 2.59% to $106.95.

Last week, JPMorgan said that in the short term the release of reserves was expected to help offset Russian fuel. However, the bank emphasized that by 2023 and subsequent years, global producers will likely need to ramp up investment to meet Russia-sized supply and replenish the International Energy Agency’s strategic reserves.

It is important to mention that the world oil market continues to be very volatile while the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues and any potential threat to supply could put upward pressure on prices.