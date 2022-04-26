The volatility around price of oil continues.

After registering a significant fall at the beginning of the week, this Tuesday, April 26, prices for barrels of Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil are on the rise again.

The rise in fuel costs is result of the confinement in China derived from a new outbreak of coronavirus, as investors are assessing the impact on global demand prospects, as China is the world’s leading oil importer.

“The risk is that if we see a similar prolonged lockdown in Beijing as we have seen in Shanghai, then oil demand will also remain under pressure until May.”explained Warren Patterson, an analyst at Bloombergaccording to information collected by The CEO.

Prices of a barrel of Brent and Texas oil today, April 26: how much does it cost and how much is it quoted?

According to the most recent report of Oil Price Chartsrecognized website with more than 150 oil indices and mixtures worldwide, For the morning of this Tuesday, April 26, the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil is $103.45 dollars, while a barrel of WTI crude oil is $99.59 dollars.

The cost of oil had a slight increase of just over two percent, because the price of it during yesterday, at approximately the same time, was $100.65 dollars for a barrel of Brent crude, while a barrel of WTI was at $96.35 dollars.