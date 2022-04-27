the price of oil remains relatively stable, presenting a slight rise of less than one percent, for the afternoon of this Wednesday, April 27, according to the most recent report of Oil Price Charts.

The slight upward trend is result of the gas supply cut to Bulgaria and Poland by Russia, stemming from a major escalation of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, which began on February 24, This was announced by the Russian group, Gazprom.

For her part, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von Der Leyen, described the supply cut as “another Russian attempt to blackmail” the European Union, adding that it is already “preparing a coordinated response.”

Among the factors that have prevented an upward shot in crude oil prices highlight the release of reserves in USAwhich has also helped strengthen the US dollar.

Prices of a barrel of Brent and Texas oil today, April 27: How much does it cost and how much is it quoted?

According to the most recent closing Oil Price Chartsrecognized website with more than 150 oil indices and mixtures worldwide, For the afternoon of this Wednesday, April 27, the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil is $104.54c dollars, while the cost for WTI crude stands at $101.13 dollars.

The rise was less than one percent because the prices per barrel for Brent and WTI for yesterday, at about the same time, they were $103.45 and $99.59, respectively.