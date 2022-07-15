Oil prices have risen more than 2% following the shortage of Saudi oil production. A US official told Reuters that an immediate increase in Saudi oil production was not expected, so investors question whether the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has room to significantly increase crude oil production, a goal that has not been met in recent months.

In the meantime, US President Joe Biden is expected to call on Saudi Arabia to increase its oil production on his trip to Jeddah. For now, several countries will be aware of the results of the next OPEC meeting.

Prices of a barrel of Brent and Texas oil today, July 15: how much does it cost and how much is it quoted?

This Friday, Brent futures are trading at $101.96 per barrel with an increase of 2.89% or $2.86 dollars. Secondly, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $2.84, or 2.97%, trading at $98.62according to the 1:05 pm update of OilPrice.com, a renowned website that has more than 150 oil indices and mixtures worldwide.

Despite the increase, both benchmarks are on track for their biggest weekly percentage decline in about a month, largely due to fears earlier in the week that a looming recession would hit demand.

“Brent has fallen noticeably below $100 a barrel this week. It is likely to continue falling as recession fears are unlikely to subside for the time being.” Commerzbank said in a note, according to Reuters.

In addition to recession fears, bearish energy market sentiment has also followed new outbreaks of COVID-19 in China, which have hindered the recovery of demand.