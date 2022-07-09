Oil prices rise, but headed for a weekly dropunderpinned by concerns of a potential recession-driven drop in demand for the fuel, outpacing adjusted global supplies.

Concerns of a recession have increased after several central banks, such as the United States Federal Reserve (Fed), they are raising interest rates to control inflationraising fears that rising borrowing costs could stifle growth.

Meanwhile, massive COVID-19 testing in Shanghai this week fueled fears of potential shutdowns that could also hit oil demand.

Prices of a barrel of Brent and Texas oil today, July 8: how much does it cost and how much is it quoted?

This Friday, July 8, Brent futures are trading at $106.73 per barrel with an increase of 1.99% or $2.08 dollars. Secondly, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $1.68, or 1.64%, trading at $104.41.according to the 12:39 pm ET update from OilPrice.com, a renowned website that has more than 150 oil indices and blends worldwide.

Both benchmarks are headed for weekly declines, following the first monthly drop since November. Crude prices plunged on Tuesday, when Brent registered a fall of $10.73 dollarsthe contract’s third largest drop since it began trading in 1988.

“Economic concerns may have weighed on oil prices this week, but the market continues to show bullish signs. This is because supply shortages are more likely to intensify from this point rather than decrease.”Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM said, according to Reuters.