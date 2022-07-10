Oil prices posted another weekly dropreinforced by the concern of a possible drop in fuel demand driven by a possible recession after the increase in interest rates by several central banks, including the United States Federal Reserve (Fed).

On the other hand, lower prices were affected by the massive COVID-19 tests in Shanghai that this week stoked fears of new closures, which could alter the demand for oil.

Before Friday’s price rise, crude oil prices had tumbled considerably on Tuesday, when Brent posted a $10.73 drop, the contract’s third biggest drop since it began trading in 1988. current prices of a barrel of oil.

It may interest you: Elon Musk cancels deal to buy Twitter

Prices of a barrel of Brent and Texas oil today, July 9: how much does it cost and how much is it quoted?

With the market closed, this July 9, Brent futures are trading at $107.02 per barrel up 2.26% or $2.37. On the other hand, US crude West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up $2.06, or 2.01%, trading at $104.79, according to OilPrice.com, a renowned website that has more than 150 oil indices and mixtures worldwide.

Secondly, Brent registered a weekly fall of around 4.1% and WTI a loss of 3.4%, after the first monthly drop since November.

Despite the drop in crude oil prices, the market continues to show bullish signsas supply shortages could intensify as Western bans on Russian oil continue and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers have failed to deliver promised output increases over the past few months.