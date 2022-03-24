Prices of a barrel of Brent and Texas oil today, March 23: how much does it cost and how much is it quoted?

The price of barrels of crude oil collapses after a resounding announcement by the President of RussiaVladimir Putin: The nation will only accept rubles – its local currency – as payment for gas from “unfriendly” countries in retaliation for the established sanctions.

Russia is one of the major producers and exporters of oil in the world and has the largest reserves of natural gas. His stance on the war with Ukraine caused a export blocking by United Stateswhich has caused a collapse in the price of a crude oil barrel, especially now that Russia only it will sell its fossil fuels to those who pay it in rubles.

After Putin’s announcement the price of oil plunged more than 5 percent, in both Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude.

According to figures from Oil Price Chartswebsite with more than 150 global crude oil indices and blends, At 14:20 ET this Wednesday, March 23, the price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil is $114.14, while a barrel of Brent crude oil is at $120.95.

The price of WTI and Brent crude during the day yesterday, at approximately the same time, was $110.98 dollars and $114.27 dollars per barrel, respectively.

Experts on the subject hope that the price of oil will continue to be volatile in the coming days as diplomatic efforts are made to end the war conflict.