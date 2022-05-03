The price for barrels of Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil dawn with a slight rise compared to the data recorded yesterday morning, Monday, May 2.

The volatility of oil is the result of various issues of the economic situation at the international levelsuch as the lockdown in China due to a new outbreak of coronavirus, the Russian offensive to Ukraine and the blockades of the European Union and the United States to Russia.

“The positive engine has been the European Union embargo and it will be announced. The negative momentum is the Chinese COVID lockdowns. Both are very important issues.”said Vivek Dhar, a commodity analyst at Commonwealth Bankaccording to information collected by Television newscasts.

Following the latest news around black gold, The American Petroleum Institute (API) will release its inventory report around 7:30 pm ET. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) will do the same tomorrowWednesday, April 4.

Prices of a barrel of Brent and Texas oil today, May 3: how much does it cost and how much is it quoted?

According to the most recent report of Oil Price Chartsrecognized website with more than 150 oil indices and mixtures worldwide, For the morning of this Tuesday, May 3, the West Texas Intermediate oil barrel is at 104.73 dollars, while the Brent crude oil barrel is at 107.11 dollars.

The cost of oil has risen little more than three percent.