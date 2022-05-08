The price in crude barrels oil continues volatile.

During the last months, the cost of black gold has risen and fallen drastically, exceeding three figures since the war between Russia and Ukraine began last February 24.

Being Sunday, the markets are closed, however, and according to the last close on Friday, May 6, the price of crude oil registered its second consecutive weekly increase after the European Union proposed ban imports of all Russian crude and its derivatives, officially, by the end of the year.

The volatility of recent months is the result of the war conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the most recent confinement in China due to a new outbreak of coronavirus, the possible restrictions of the European Union before the Russian fuel and the increases of the interest rates of the Federal Reserve (Fed) of the United States.

Prices of a barrel of Brent and Texas oil today, May 8: how much does it cost and how much is it quoted?

According to the last closing of Friday, May 6, of Oil Price Chartswebsite with over 150 crude oil indices and blends from around the world, the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil closed at $112.39 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil closed at $109.77 a barrel.

Over week, WTI gained about 5%, while Brent rose almost 4%.