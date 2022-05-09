oil prices they fall

The cost of barrels of Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil dawns with a slight reversal this Monday, May 9, as the US dollar strengthens and concerns about demand in China increase due to the still latent confinement, derived from a new outbreak of coronavirus.

Added to this, the European Union proposed a new embargo on Russian oil, however, the decision has not been made, since a unanimous vote among the members of the EU is required, which has not taken place.

Prices of a barrel of Brent and Texas oil today, May 9: how much does it cost and how much is it quoted?

According to the most recent update of Oil Price Chartswebsite with over 150 crude oil indices and blends from around the world, For this Monday, May 9, the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil is at $109.40 dollars, while the cost of a barrel of WTI crude oil is at $106.45 dollars.

crude oil prices They decreased about three percent compared to the close of Friday, May 6. Back then, the price of a barrel of Brent crude closed at $112.39, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil closed at $109.77 a barrel.

Oil prices are expected remain volatile and above three figures for the next few months, as the war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the confinement in China, continue.