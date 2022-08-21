Prices of bread, eggs and rents skyrocket

Although in the month of July inflation at the national level –measured according to the Consumer Price Index, CPI– fell to 8.5 percent annualized, El Pasoans still suffer the impact of increases in specific products such as eggs, bread and housing rents .

Inflation in July was lower than that registered in June, which reached a 40-year record at 9.1 percent, according to the Hunt Institute, a research center attached to the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).

The increase in food prices, however, has had a stronger impact on pockets. In July food inflation hit a 41-year national record to hit 10.5 percent, an increase of 10 percent from the previous month.

Fuels had a record rise of 41.6 percent in June and then stabilized at 32.9 percent in July, the report said. Gasoline, which reached the mark of 5 dollars per gallon, is now sold above $3 locally, which represents a respite for the border population.

El Paso County consumers faced little-seen increases in high-use products from last year.

An example of this were disposable handkerchiefs –the so-called ‘kleenex’–, which reached an increase of 90.7 percent, wholemeal bread for sandwiches rose 44.3 percent.

There were also significant increases in margarine –40.7 percent– and eggs –40.4 percent–, the highest in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

“I don’t even know how to do it anymore. A few months ago I used to buy a dozen eggs for less than two dollars and now it doesn’t go below 3 and cents at Walmart,” said Westside resident Ricardo Martinez.

High rental cost

Another expense that has seen a high increase has been that of house rent, which is marked by a greater demand for housing, which has influenced the revaluation of real estate in El Paso, among other factors.

According to an analysis of data from The Associated Press, at five of the most populous military bases in the United States – including Fort Bliss in El Paso – Army housing allowances for all ranks have increased by an average of 18.7 percent. percent since January 2018.

In that time, according to real estate company Zillow, rents have soared 43.9% in those markets: Carlsbad, California; Colorado Springs, Colorado; El Paso, Texas; Killeen, Texas and Tacoma, Washington.

And because of how tough off-base markets are, on-base housing has become a hot commodity, with many bases having long waiting lists.

Gasoline, a breath

In the United States, the retail price of Regular gasoline reached an all-time high during the second week of June, settling at 4.84 dollars per gallon. This represented an increase of 63.1 percent in one year.

The significant increase –experts from the Hunt Institute consider– is due to the Russian war in Ukraine as well as the collateral effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, after the third week of June, Regular gas prices have dropped each week, settling at $3.47 a gallon in El Paso this Saturday, according to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA).

In fact, for the first time since the second week of May, the prices of this fuel at the national level are below 4 dollars.

The situation reflects both lower demand and higher supply in US inventories. While gas prices in Texas are lower than the national average, the difference between the two is 36 cents.

In general, gas prices in El Paso have exhibited the same trend as in Texas and the rest of the country, although at the local level they are slightly higher than at the state level.

During the third week of August, the average price of Regular gasoline in El Paso was 3.42 per gallon, the same as the state and less than the national price, which stands at $3.78.

