prices on models until January 31, 2022

Fiat offers the Panda for the last week of January: the prices on the subcompact models

There Fiatfor the last week of January 2022, offers the Panda, the best-selling car and the most loved by Italians. Let’s see in detail all the promotions.

First of all there is the new one Panda Hybrid for those wishing to focus on a reduction in consumption and, at the same time, preserve the environment. The model is the 1.0-liter 70-horsepower Hybrid Euro 6d which price list costs 14,750 euros. In promotion, the price drops to 11,950 which become 9,950 with the FCA Bank Price Contribution loan.

In this case, advance 0, then 84 monthly installments in the amount of 162 euros; Fixed TAN at 6.85% and APR at 9.83%, theoffer is valid until January 31st and only in the case of scrapping or exchange of a used vehicle that has been owned by the buyer or one of his family members for at least one year and registered by 31 December 2011.

With hybrid engine is also available Red version of the Panda, a range that also includes the 500 and the Tipo. The model is the 70-horsepower 1.0 which costs 17,950 euros in the list; in promotion, the price drops to € 15,200 which becomes € 13,200 with the FCA Bank Price Contribution loan.

In this case 0 advance, then 84 monthly installments of 211 euros each. The fixed TAN is at 6.85% while the APR at 9.16%. The offer is valid on January 31 with scrapping or exchange of a car registered by 12/31/2011 and owned by the owner or a family member for at least one year.

Fiat Panda, in promo the 4 × 4 and LPG cars

Not just a hybrid, though. On offer there is also the cross version of the Pandathe 4 × 4 with an 85 horsepower 0.9 Twin Air petrol powered engine. Price list costs 18,450 euroswhich become 15,600 in promotion e 13,600 euros taking advantage of the financing FCA Bank Price Contribution. 0 advance for the loan, then 84 monthly installments of € 217 each.

The TAN is fixed at 6.85% while the APR is at 9.10%. L’offer is valid until January 31st only in case of scrapping or exchange of a vehicle registered by 31/12/2011 and owned by one of the family members or a family member.

Also on offer Panda powered by LPG; is the 1.2 69 horsepower EasyPower which costs 15,500 euros. In promotion, the price drops to 12,900 which become 10,900 with the loan called Contribution Price. In this case, 0 advance, then 84 monthly installments of € 176.50. Fixed TAN at 6.85% and APR at 9.60%, theoffer is valid until January 31, 2022 but only with exchange or scrapping of a car that was registered by 31 December 2011 and owned by the buyer or a family member.