prices on the range of the city car in November 2021

Toyota is promoting the Yaris for the month of November: all offers on the entire range of the car

There Toyota, in November, promotes the Yaris, the B segment car of the Japanese company. There are two versions on offer for the car with an internal combustion engine that differ from the set-ups.

The Yaris with 1.0 liter Active 5 engine doors costs 18,300 euros. By taking advantage of the Toyota Bonus financing, in promotion you can buy a 16,300 euros. Advance of € 4,550.00, then 47 monthly payments of the amount of 128.27 for a total duration of 48 months. Maxirata final called Guaranteed Future Value of the amount of 8,557.50 euros. Fixed TAN at 5.99% and APR at 7.71%, the offer is valid until November 30th.

The same duration of the offer also for the Trend version which costs 19,900 in the price list, while taking advantage of the contribution of the house and dealer, with the 48-month loan, it drops to 17,900 euros. Advance of € 5,050.00, then 47 monthly installments of € 138.76 and final maxi installment – Guaranteed Future Value – of the amount of € 9,397.50. Fixed TAN at 5.99%, APR at 7.57%.

Toyota Yaris, the hybrid version is also on offer

Very attentive to the environment and zero emissions, the Japanese company also offers the hybrid version of the car.

The model is the VVT-i CVT Active 5-door 1.5-liter engine which price list costs 22,150 euros. However, by taking advantage of the contribution of the house and the dealer, the car can be purchased on offer at 19,200 euros with the loan WeHybrid bonus. Advance of € 5,020.00, then 47 installments of € 148.68 for a total loan lasting 48 months. There maxirata instead of the amount of 10,560 euros. Fixed TAN at 5.99% and APR at 7.43%. All amounts are inclusive of VAT. The offer is valid only until November 30th and only in case of exchange or scrapping of a vehicle owned for at least 5 months.

For those who need more space or, in any case, a car that is also valid off-road, there is Cross version of the Yaris, always hybrid. It is the 1.5 Active 2WD that costs 25,900 euros. With the WeHybrid Bonus loan, and related contribution from the dealer and home, the car can be purchased for 23,150 euros.

Advance payment of 5,150 euros, then 47 installments of € 188.24 for a total duration of 48 months. The final maxirata, called Valore Futuro Garantito, is instead of the amount of 13,311.25 euros. Fixed TAN at 5.99% and APR at 7.16%. There promotion it is valid only until November 30 and in case of scrapping or exchange of a car owned for at least 5 months.