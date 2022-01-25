prices quadrupled and months of waiting to set up a scaffolding – Targatocn.it

Just turn around Cuneo, even if only in the city center, to see how many buildings are under construction or being renovated. Or how many buildings are there with decks, for the reconstruction of the facades.

There are many bonuses related to the world of housing. And also in 2022 many have been confirmed: between superbonus 110%, eco-bonuses, bonuses for the removal of architectural barriers or seismabonus, the race for building interventions does not stop.

To the point that, in a panorama of enormous and general rise in the cost of raw materials, labor and equipment, there are months of waiting to be able to set up a scaffolding-

They are no longer found. And for a year now they have become very dear.

Get them from abroad? It would be an easy solution and also not too expensive, but it cannot be: the scaffolding that comes from abroad, in particular from Poland, is not up to standard. Ministerial certifications are lacking and their use is an offense in all respects.

A complicated situation for companies that rent scaffolding.

From the GBA scaffolding of Borgo San Dalmazzo they tell us they are taking bookings for September 2022. “Those who have to do the work wait. I have been in this sector for thirty years, I have never seen a situation like this”, highlights the owner. “Until a year ago we bought the components for scaffolding for 35 euros per square meter, now we have paid 87 for them. The rental, with assembly and disassembly, costs 15 euros per square meter from us. ten times. The market went crazy “.

Of the same opinion Davide Carta, owner of D2 Scaffolding of Cuneo. “We, at the moment, with reservations are in April. The prices have increased a lot, in the space of 14 months the cost of the platforms, where the workers walk, has gone from 13 to 36 euros; the price of the scaffolding boards is quadrupled. We are witnessing a great speculation, which involves the whole system, from labor to raw materials “.

Renting scaffolding abroad? “I received some proposals, but not having the ministerial authorizations, there is a risk of the site being seized. So I’ve always said no. But the companies are desperate and the rules of the sector are completely blown. We are all working, I do not want to complain, but we work badly, also because there is no single workforce “.

Keep it going: “I believe that within two years this bubble will implode. And we will end up with a lot of material stuck in the yards, because the demand will drop. By the way, the real margins for companies are not clear at the moment. I would like to give some advice: if you take advantage of the bonus, doing construction work makes sense. Otherwise, it is better to wait to build a house, because at this moment you risk spending 40% more. Better to stay still and wait “.

The last company we contacted was Granda Ponteggi, with a warehouse in Torre San Giorgio but operating above all in the Turin area, where the situation is even more complex. “Here too, the wait for a scaffolding is a few months. Rental costs have skyrocketed. There is enormous demand, the cost of materials has quadrupled and labor has never been so expensive.“