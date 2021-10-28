Prices Return Towards Supports but Chinese Bans No More Concern

The Bitcoin industry is still back from the heavy slap received a few months ago by China, which is not entirely new, given the numerous bans already implemented by the Asian giant over the last few years, relating to trading and mining of cryptocurrencies. This time though China specifically hit the BTC mining sector within its provinces and, this new impediment, may have played a major role in the heavy Bitcoin corrections of May 2021. Up until this spring, China was the proponent of 2/3 of the global global mining power and, with the ‘sudden stop of mining farms catalyzed speculation causing the heavy collapse of the following weeks. Recall that no more than 3-4 months ago there were those who hypothesized a descent of BTC up to 10-12K dollars. Now that the digital asset market has repeatedly hit highs well above the $ 60,000 mark, the narrative couldn’t be more different.

Chinese miners flee to the west

While miners have been rushing out of Chinese provinces since May, the mining industries of the United States and Western Europe have seized the opportunity to maximize their influence. Bitcoin’s price had dropped to as low as $ 29,000, but mining has always remained a profitable business in terms of long-term generation. In this context, the American crypto-miner Greenidge, among others, has entered very well, quickly rising to the role of the first global operator. In these days Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. announced an increase in its operations in the United States, having increased its Bitmain order of S19j Pro miners from 10,000 to 22500 units, which are expected to be operational starting in the second and third quarters of next year.

China replaced in less than 6 months

The news is significant because it implies a new type of approach by miners, more confident in the goodness of the investment, compared to just a few months ago. After the Chinese slap this spring, it was in fact realized that the sector took less than 6 months to fully recover its hashrate levels. After the lows reached in July, the hashrate has again jumped above 150 TH / s showing that the Bitcoin network is designed to be more resilient and that Bitcoin mining demand is more universal than previously predicted. With new protagonists of the caliber of the United States and Canada, but also of Kazakhstan, which contribute massively to mining, it seems that we can leave behind the halo of doubts and fears that surrounded this part of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. It is fair to assume that the digital assets industry is now poised to put these kinds of concerns in the rearview mirror.

Loading... Advertisements

Keep reading

The technical framework in 1-3 days

We conclude with a brief look at the short / very short term technical scenario on Bitcoin Vs US Dollar. At 18.28 CET, the futures contract expiring in December 2021 is quoted at $ 59015, with a decrease of -5.70% compared to yesterday’s close. The corrective phase that has been developing since the peak of 20 October does not yet show signs of exhaustion. Prices point to the achievement of targets at 57300 and 55600. These objectives coincide with support levels from which we will have to wait for signals before updating the analysis, in order to anticipate any indications of a bullish reversal. The resistances that keep the scenario active are now placed at 61200/61450 and 62700/62920 so, from a risk / benefit point of view, it is advisable to follow the market with short positions only on any recoveries at least to 60100. The scenario would be canceled out by a close on a 30-minute chart above 62920.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE: