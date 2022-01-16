prices still rising in the world

The week is about to end once again in the name ofinflation.

Prices in the United States they are at their highest in nearly four decades, expectations are rising in Japan and soaring energy costs are squeezing European households.

Meanwhile, the German economy may have shrunk in the last three months of 2021, while the World Bank lowered global growth estimates for this year due to the coronavirus, persistent supply chain disruptions and lower fiscal support.

With these premises, let’s see what happened in the economic week and what to expect on the front inflation.

The surge in inflation dominates the economy

On the price front it was a hot week. The data USE have monopolized the attention of traders.

Excluding food and energy, the commodity price index rose by 10.7% in the United States, the largest jump in 12 months since 1975.

The sentiment of the consumers declined more than expected in early January, due to growing concerns about the increase ininflation and on the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Americans expect prices to rise at an annual rate of 3.1% over the next 5-10 years, the highest since 2011.

It doesn’t get better in Europe. Rising energy prices are putting pressure on the old continent’s consumers and producers as well, with large industries slowing down to save energy costs.

In Germany a second recession is underway after the emergence of the Omicron strain, which exacerbated the production of the growls in the offer and theinflation faster than the last three decades.

The expectations of inflation for the Japanese families have jumped to the highest levels of the last 13 years, demonstrating how thepower more expensive is affecting sentiment even though overall price increases remain well below the Bank of Japan’s target.

In emerging markets, the focus is on Brazil. Consumer prices in the Latin American country increased more than expected in 2021, reaching 10%.

Also not to be underestimatedcommodity inflation. Stocks of metals including aluminum and nickel are falling, putting pressure on prices as demand is increasing.

Finally, the central bankers of Romania And South Korea raised interest rates by 25 basis points this week, after colleagues from South America and Eastern Europe used their first monetary policy meetings of the year to raise borrowing costs and mitigate the leap in inflation.