prices updated to December 2021

Let’s find out the new estimates of the Mise on gasoline and diesel prices, also considering the upward trend that characterized 2021

THE fuels although harmful and polluting, they remain essential resources for populations all over the world. By focusing on the Beautiful country, in the last year the news in this sense has certainly not been positive.

After a 2020 characterized by strong declines due to the covid, 2021 registered gods price increases of no small importance, which they reported petrol, diesel and LPG to reach almost record-breaking figures.

The Ministry of Economic Development has made an estimate to understand what the situation will be for the coming months. here are the data updated to 13 December 2021, considering i prices charged in self-service mode.

Petrol and diesel: the price prediction for the coming months

I are taken into account costs weekly averages and then one is processed weighted monthly average. Compared to the last three months (September, October and November) where the trend was exclusively upwards, this time there was a decline.

Below are the updated prices of fuels most used:

Petrol 1,725.35 euros per 1,000 liters,

Diesel 1,590.37 euros every 1,000 liters,

LPG 822.16 euros per 1,000 liters,

Heating oil 1,384.68 euros for every 1,000 liters.

So, after a long time, a phase of truce has finally arrived from this point of view. Of course it is a short term period given the continuous evolution of trends.

READ ALSO >>> Dear petrol: the do-it-yourself method to lower the cost of fuel

At the same time, however, there is no good news when considering the services. The Christmas period will be a real one blow for shopping (especially for food) and gifts. Also on the front bills there are no good news, on the contrary. Electricity and gas they are destined to increase further and this cannot be welcomed with pleasure.

In any case, at least the fuel problem could be eliminated in the future. L’Italy in fact it has made known the guidelines regarding the stop of the production of petrol, gas vehicles and similar. Click here to know all the info about it.