Pride 2022. Paty Cantú and other artists who will perform at the Zócalo

John Cameron Mitchell, director of Rabbit Hole; Samo and Paty Cantú watch their microphones to close what is missing from the pride concert which is currently taking place on the esplanade of the capital socket.

The musical activities began almost four hours ago with the Rainbow Mariachibut he has reserved the strong, as always, last, so that everyone has time to get to the place.

Cameron Mitchell, an American filmmaker who has directed the likes of Nicole Kidman and Ella Fanning, will be presenting at 6:45 p.m. and for about 20 minutes.

Regina Blandón, Guz Guevara and Gerard Cortez will be the hosts in charge of presenting the segment, which will be followed by performances by Mabiland, Ruzzi and Leon Leiden.

Christian Chávez, a bastion in the community LGBTTTI+will arrive on stage at 8:25 p.m., to immediately give his place to Samo.

At 9:50 p.m. it will be Paty Cantú’s turn to close the show, in which she is expected to perform between four or five songs, those 20 minutes that she will have for herself.

Among the singers there will surely be fun, as the presenters will be Michelle Rodríguez, Alejandra Ley and Maca Carriedo.

According to the official program, at 22:10 the day will be over. But the party will surely continue in restaurants and clubs surrounding the capital’s first square.