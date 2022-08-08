Pride and Prejudice: Medicine vs. Monkeypox

According to a recent study, 97.5% of people who contracted monkeypox were men who have sex with men (Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

I arrive home. I just received a new unexpected vaccine; not against COVID, that was last year, but against an infection that until recently was only endemic in a few countries: monkeypox or monkeypox. In a long and spacious room in the Department of Public Health in Philadelphia, the city where I have lived by chance for two years, about twenty men and one woman waited for our turn. Someone made a joke, passing by, but the tension was felt in the air. Perhaps by suggestion or because I’m skinning after spending a few days on the beach, yesterday afternoon I couldn’t help but feel my skin itching all over. I’m not the only one. A friend tells me that he hasn’t gone out to public places for a month and has decided to concentrate on his work; of intimate contacts, not to mention. During the month of July, on my vacation, I met two people who actually had the disease. To tell the truth, in all conversations between gay men sooner or later the subject of friends or acquaintances who have suffered from it comes up.

The first time I read about it was on Twitter. It was a joke, like “if they thought that with COVID it was over…” or similar. There was no lack of conspiracy-anti-vaccine comment. It was the month of May and the news had regular coverage, if not scarce; No further guidelines or information were offered. Shortly after, on July 23, the WHO Director General announced the health emergency. As of August 5, 2022, 27,875 cases had been reported in 81 countries that had never suffered from this disease. What happened for it to spread in this way, in the case of a virus that, unlike COVID, is not transmitted by air but by close contact?

Hard data: in those cases in which the sex of those affected has been recorded (around 75 percent), 99% correspond to men. Although the number of reports in which sexual orientation has been recorded is much lower (just over a quarter), of these 97.5% correspond to men who had sex with other men. It is important to clarify that sexual contact is not the only way of contagion of this virus, but it has clearly been the main one in the case of this outbreak. Everything seems to indicate, then, that one of the first recommendations that should have been disseminated was that this disease seemed to be mainly affecting a certain population. That was not done, and today it is done in a euphemistic way and in more than one case insufficient.

This delay has probably had to do with the fear of stigmatizing this population and those affected by the disease. The still fresh memories of that first moment when the HIV-AIDS epidemic was the “pink plague”, or the way in which even today there is never a lack of those who accuse homosexuals of “transmitting diseases” must have had their weight in this delay that today seems, by all accounts, negligent. This should open a discussion regarding those specific situations in which there is a tension that is difficult to resolve between political correctness and information. What to privilege? Is it the intention to prevent the same old groups from once again spreading their hatred (which, by the way, they do the same with any excuse) or the right of vulnerable people to be aware of their vulnerability?

As part of the affected group, I would have preferred to receive this information as soon as possible, and I find it difficult to understand that it continues to be given in drops. D In fact, I did not find out about the possibility of getting vaccinated through a public advertisement, but through the Instagram account of another gay man, who did not reproduce an existing advertisement but wrote his own text, with the telephone number to call . If what was wanted was to avoid our stigmatization, paradoxically they led us to a situation in which the information circulated again through internal channels, in which we depend and continue to depend on our own networks to access it, with all the distortions that usually occur when health guidelines are transmitted through informal channels.

I think, however, that the delay may have had less happy reasons. As I pointed out, the majority of those infected were men. Men who had sex with other men. As bad as it weighs on us, LGTBT+ people have a complicated relationship with medicine. We all know that in the clinical consultation the mere mention of our guidelines covers anything that we say of a cloak of suspicion. For medical professionals, we are not reliable, and even those who do not have any kind of antipathy towards us, tend to start from a set of assumptions about what we do, how much we do it, how we do it, with how many people we do it. we make. And not just an assumption, but an evaluation.

In an early television participation during the month of June (a merit that must certainly be recognized), an Argentine infectologist, Gabriela Piovano, whose friendly attitude is public, when explaining the epidemiological data of the first contact he said: “the assholes went to an orgy, they went to fuck an orgy” (sic). In the first place, of course, is the moral/intellectual evaluation of the patients that the “asshole” outburst from the River Plate supposes. No doctor would apostrophize with such a forceful word, for example, to a patient who contracts skin cancer due to repeated exposure to the sun. This means that some “risk behaviors” are perceived as more unnecessary or less justifiable or acceptable than others.

And then there’s the word “orgy.” The first thing an LGBT+ person thinks is what does he mean? Was it a threesome, a sexual relationship with another couple, a group meeting with friends they knew before, a visit to a public sex club, a meeting in a private home with strangers, a BDSM party? Although these are very different practices, which involve totally different degrees of exposure, for the doctor (and for medicine) they all fall within that moralized characterization: orgy.

At stake here is the idea that queer sexuality is excess and therefore avoidable behavior if people behave “more judiciously.” I repeat: regardless of the friendly or hostile attitude of this or that doctor on the interpersonal level, medicine as a whole, perhaps as a legacy of hygienism from the beginning of the 20th century, still maintains moral qualifications that affect its ability to care for some populations (The most obvious case, without a doubt, is that of trans people). And the consequence that some patients decide to incur in practices that medicine considers “imjudicious” is clearly announced in the use of the aforementioned outburst: screw them. Perhaps that explains the delay.

It is not hard to notice that medical knowledge has as an ideal of behavior for queer people the notion of monogamous couples sustained over time (WHO director Tedros Adhanom himself asked “men who have sex with other men” to consider reducing the number of sexual partners at the moment). The problem is that this is as real as pretending that children keep their distance when playing to avoid getting lice, or as sustainable as the proposal of total abstention. We are all aware of the enormous differences in terms of the potential risks that different types of sexual contact entail, and this is not about denying them. But we need a medicine that understands that these types of contact are part of a social reality, and that in any case its role is not to evaluate them, but to offer all the information in a timely and clear manner so that each person can decide, according to their own criteria. , to what degree is she willing or not to expose herself (and to what).

Needless to say, we need medicine based on facts, not evaluations. Maybe so, next time, neither “fuck them” nor “let’s avoid stigma” (because we already take it for granted) prevent stopping the spread of a virus in time.

