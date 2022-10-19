“Pride and Prejudice”: What happened to “Mr. Darcy”?: This is what Matthew Macfadyen looks like

If you like romantic dramas, surely the movie “pride and prejudice” is among your five favorite movies. Based on the novel by Jane Austenthis love story directed by Joe Wright and starring Keira Knightley Y matthew macfadyen drew thousands of sighs, making this couple one of the favorites on the big screen.

17 years later, this film released in 2005 was added to the Netflix catalog some time ago and returned to greater attention from its users.

Without a doubt, in addition to the plot, Macfadyen had a fundamental role as the unforgettable heartthrob. Although Mr. Darcy was played by many, the actor’s impeccable performance stood out, making the celebrity a new draw for Hollywood. It is that, thanks to this great role, the Briton, who was already known in his country for his work on the BBC, managed to cross the ocean and start making money in the film industry.

Although they wanted to pigeonhole him into the character of Darcy, the actor was always adamant about exploring other roles, which led him to be part of the cast of “Death at a Funeral”, “Frost/Nixon – the scandal interview” and “Succession”, an American television series that deals with the story of a dysfunctional family that has an empire of audiovisual media and entertainment companies.

Now, Succession was not the only card up his sleeve that the artist had for Hollywood to put their eyes on him again. In early 2019, the artist appeared in “The Assistant” (an independent drama that addresses the cover-up of abuse in the film industry) and in 2020 he was in charge of telling a true story in the miniseries “Quiz”; which narrates the fraud scandal in the British version of “Who wants to be a millionaire?”.

Although he has had other projects, his performance in Succession, gave him the Emmy for best supporting actor in a dramatic series, in addition to the production also taking another prestigious award.

The actor is now preparing to premiere “Stonehouse”, a drama in which he stars alongside Keeley Hawes, the series documents the life of British minister John Stonehouse who is remembered for his failed attempt to fake his death in 1974. It is precisely Macfadyen who will embody John.

At 17 years old, what does Mr. Darcy look like?

We show you how the actor has changed over time.



Keira Knightley (left) and Matthew Macfadyen (right) star in “Pride and Prejudice,” based on the novel by Jane Austen. AP Photo/Focus Features/Alex Bailey.



