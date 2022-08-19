Priest sends message to Abinader’s political opposition

“He who does not want to see should not see, but the facts of change are, they come and they will come”, said this Wednesday to the political opposition who has criticized the government work of Luis Abinader the catholic priest Serafin Coste Polancoof the parish of the Medical Saints Cosme and Damián in Santiago.

The religious weighed positively the work of the president’s government after two years of management, when blessing the delivery ceremony of 50 apartments of the Mi Vivienda Plan in the La Barranquita sector.

During his speech, the father He thanked the ruler for delivering the accountability speech from Santiago.

housing complex

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, and the Minister of Housing and Buildings, Carlos Bonilla, delivered 50 new apartment units from the Mi Vivienda la Barranquita project, in Santiago de los Caballeros.

The project delivered by the president has a total of 136 apartmentsdeveloped on more than 10 thousand square meters that combine game and recreational areas, exercise area and parking for their owners.

The complex has a total investment of 313,797 million pesosis expected to also impact the economy of the area, in addition to the construction sector of the North Zone, where more than 260 direct jobs have been generated.

“With the delivery of the first 50 apartments we will change the lives of these families, who thanks to the efforts of the central government, our allies and MIVED, will have a safe home, together with their loved ones, living a decent life”, declared Minister Carlos Bonilla.

The administrator of Banreservas, Samuel Pereyra Rojas, highlighted that the Dominican State assumed 60 percent of the total price of the property with the subsidy delivered.

The Mi Vivienda Plan stipulates the construction of more than 7,400 apartments distributed between Santiago and Santo Domingo. In addition to the La Barranquita project, in Ciudad Corazón there is also Mi Vivienda Los Salados.