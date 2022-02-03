Primark Genoa: 200 hires, New Opening

New Primark hires coming in Liguria for opening a new store of the brand in Genoa.

The well-known chain of clothing, home and personal goods stores will launch a new store by the end of 2022 and will create over 200 jobs.

Here’s what to know about future hires in Genoa e how to apply to work in Primark stores.

PRIMARK RECRUITMENT IN THE NEW STORE IN GENOA

The well-known Irish group, already present in cities such as Milan, Rome, Catania and Brescia, also lands in Liguria. Between new openings planned by the brand in Italy there is, in fact, the launch of a new store in Genoa, for which numerous hires are also expected. Specifically, it is estimated that the Genoese store will create new Primark jobs for more than 200 employeesin line with the average number of workers employed by the brand in Italian stores.

The Primark store in Genoa will be built in the Palazzo di Piccapietra, in the premises of the former Rinascente, closed in 2018. work started of renewal of the spaces, owned by Banca Carige and left empty for 5 years. The new Primark should occupy 3 floors of the historic building, while another 2 floors of the building will house a branch of the McFit gym chain.

The start-up of the new commercial activity is planned for early next year. The operation further confirms the growth path that the Group, active in the sector fast-fashion, is carrying out in Italy. For more details on Primark’s new opening and hiring program in Italy, you can read this in-depth study.

SEARCHED FIGURES

The Primark hires arriving in Genoa for the opening of the new store will probably be aimed at the figures typically employed in Primark stores. It is therefore easy to imagine that, in view of the new opening, the company will start the selections for sales people, shop managers and other profiles.

AGENCY

Primark is an Irish group specializing in the sale of a wide range of items, including clothing, make-up products and home accessories. The brand is mainly characterized by the sale of sustainable fashion collections and low-cost. The company was born in Dublin in 1969, with the name of Penneys. Today it is present in America and Europe with over 380 active stores in 13 countries. Since 2016, the brand has also been operational in Italy and manages points of sale in 7 cities throughout the country.

NOMINATIONS

Those interested in future Primark hires in Genoa they have to wait the creation of the new store and the start of selections to recruit the staff to be hired in the new store. In general, the company collects applications through the page dedicated to careers (Work with us) on its website. Here are the personnel searches in progress at the Group and it is possible to apply for open positions of interest by sending the CV using the appropriate online form.

During the year Primark is looking for staff for recruitment and internships in stores in Italy, both for outlets that are already operational and in view of new openings. To know all currently active selectionswe invite you to read this in-depth analysis.

