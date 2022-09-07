Primark has the mythical leather jacket of the 90s and that is now an autumn trend

The 90’s are back. Or maybe they never left. Despite being one of the most questioned decades for its marked grunge aestheticthe 90s have always slipped in among the autumn trends and if they already timidly appeared in the street style from last fall, this 2022 is completely crowned.

From the red corduroy jacket to the Motomami jackets (which is not exactly what Rosalía invented), many of the garments that are worn this fall 2022 drink from the 90s and do so from the most successful of cheeks. The last garment to return from that decade is the most legendary leather jacket of the 90sthat now you can find it in Primark for 18 euros and that we know it will be the revelation garment of fall 2022.









Saying a mythical leather jacket from the 90s implies that it is not necessary to explain the characteristics of the garment, You have automatically imagined Kate Moss, Drew Barrymore or Jennifer Aniston with that oversize overshirt in leather effect that combined outstandingly with a slip dress (another mythical garment from the 90s that never went out of fashion).

Effectively, Primark leather jacket is exactly that, with the exception that its price is much cheaper than that of the time and that, in addition, now you can buy it in red or black (we prefer it in red).

Regardless of whether you are one of those who opt for a more informal and careless aesthetic or if you are one of those who look at all the garments that make up their looks in detail, you should know that Primark’s iconic 90s leather jacket will be this fall’s star garment and that you can combine it in whatever your look and regardless of your style.

This is the mythical leather jacket of the 90s from Primark

We saw her in the 90s on the red carpet hand in hand with Winona RyderCindy Crawford had it among her fetish garments and Jennifer Aniston made her the icon of Rachel in friendsbut until now it had not returned to have a privileged place in the world of fashion in general and in street style in particular. The leather effect jacket was an emblem in the dominant aesthetics of the 90s and now that it seems that that decade and that of the 2000s seem to slip fully into the most cutting-edge trends, the mythical leather jacket of the 90s also returns and promises become the most iconic garment of the season.

In the case of Primark leather jacketin addition to its price, what we like the most is that it is available in red, a very striking and special color with which to bet on one of the most mythical trends of the 90s.

Available in two colors (red and black), the legendary 90s Primark leather jacket is priced at 18 euros.