Primark lands in Genoa in place of the former Rinascente: over 200 jobs

Genoa. The spaces of the former Rinascente in Genoa ready for a new life: a few days ago, in fact, work began on the arrangement of the interior spaces that will see the doors open to a Primark store, a low-cost clothing giant, and to a gym of the chain McFit. According to initial information, the works should be completed by the end of 2022, with the opening of the shops by the arrival of next year.

Primark is a clothing chain born in Ireland in the late 60s whose success is due to a trendy and accessible catalog: the company is in full expansion phase and in our country it is already present in some shopping centers in Rome, Milan, Italy. Verona, Catania, Florence and Brescia. Primark should occupy three floors of the historic business, while the other two will be occupied by McFit, a chain of gyms and wellness centers dedicated to body care, which already has presences in Milan, Turin, Rome, Naples and Verona.

And so, after almost five years of emptiness, the Rinascente space could be reborn: closed in 2018, the large ‘very Italian’ chain had abandoned our city (and left about 18 workers at home), now owned by Banca Carige .

In the meantime, the selections for new staff have been opened: in recent months, with the announcement of other openings in eight other cities of the country, the brand had announced about 2000 jobs, for a total of 3600 for the 14 stores. present on the national territory: according to these dimensions, Genoa will need over 200 people to manage the space