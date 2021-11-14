Primark opens a new store in Italy: the official date

Primark opens a new store in Italy, this time in Sicily. The appointment is for 1 December 2021 in the Centro Sicilia trading center of Misterbianco, Municipality at the gates of Catania, for the inauguration of the new store of the Irish giant of low cost fashion.

The first Primark in Sicily: where and when it opens

For Primark this is the seventh Italian opening, and the first in Southern Italy: the other stores are in Arese, Brescia, Campi Bisenzio, Rome, Rozzano and Verona. The Irish brand had already announced expansion plans in Italy in March, and that of Catania is the first of a series of new openings that should arrive in the coming months.

Therefore, starting from December 1st, one of the floors of the Centro Sicilia di Misterbianco will host low-priced collections of the brand: from clothing for men, women and children, to underwear through beauty products and household items, the opening comes at a very appropriate time, just in time for the shopping of Christmas. And precisely for the new store, the company has launched a search for personnel: 150 new employees necessary to manage the store, a decisive boost to the local economy.

What is Primark

Primark is an intentional retailer of clothing, objects and low cost beauty products: “Amazing fashion at amazing prices”, is the slogan with which Arthur Ryan began the climb, who in 1969 inaugurated the first store in Dublin with the name of Penneys. Today the brand operates more than 380 stores in thirteen countries located in Europe and America.

To date, the largest Primark store is located in Birmingham, in the United Kingdom. Opened in 2019, it has a sales area of ​​14,800 square meters spread over five floors. The store features three dining options, including the first Primark Café in partnership with Disney. There is also a beauty salon and a hairdresser.

In Italy, the first Primark store opened in April 2016 in Arese, in Lombardy. The Primark network is expected to further expand between 2021 and 2022 in Abruzzo, Piedmont, Emilia Romagna, Caserta, Veneto and Lombardy (Milan). The other countries in which it is present are Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States and Slovenia.