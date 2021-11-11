Primark opens its first store in Sicily

The debut we were waiting for. The great Irish company, famous for its low-cost trendy products, opens its first Sicilian store. Here’s where and when it opens

Now it’s official. Sicilians who are passionate about low-cost shopping have been able to wait and finally the good news arrives for them.

Primark, the large Irish company famous for its low-cost trend products, has announced its first opening in Sicily. The city chosen by the international giant is Catania and, in particular, the store opens its doors inside the shopping center “Center of Sicily“by Misterbianco.

The date to be marked on the calendar is that ofDecember 1, day of the inauguration. The international dealer offering Amazing fashion at amazing prices He therefore keeps faith with the promise announced at the beginning of 2021 and thus satisfies all his passionate followers.

The new store – the first in Sicily – also represents an important boost to the local economy thanks to the creation of over 150 new jobs.

“We are thrilled to inaugurate our first store in Sicily – he said Luca Ciuffreda, Head of Sales of Primark Italia -, just as we are of the fact of having come to be able to count, with this last Italian opening, on 400 stores all over the world.

Attention to our employees has always been at the heart of Primark’s business and we are therefore thrilled to welcome new colleagues who will soon start working at the Misterbianco store.

Primark is in fact for everyone and we can’t wait to offer the latest fashion trends at even cheaper prices to our customers in the city of Catania and throughout Sicily thanks to this upcoming opening ».