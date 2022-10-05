Primary doctors attend to an increase in viral and bacterial pharyngitis and tonsillitis in Malaga

The reduction in the incidence of Covid and the fact that fewer and fewer people wear a mask have left the way open for viral and bacterial infections of the upper respiratory tract, especially viral pharyngitis and tonsillitis and streptococcal or pultacean tonsillitis. Family doctors consulted by this newspaper confirmed that in recent weeks there has been an increase in these cases.

The sources emphasized that many more viral and bacterial infections of the upper respiratory tract are being seen than in the previous two years, when the coronavirus cornered the rest of the virus. «They are usually banal pictures that heal in four or five days. The treatment that we prescribe to patients is based on paracetamol and ibuprofen. Antibiotics are only indicated in cases of bacterial infections, not those caused by viruses, explained the medical sources.

They are pictures that heal in a few days and whose symptoms are similar to Covid: headache, joint pain, cough and fever.



There are two causes that have led to the resurgence of viruses that have been almost inactive in the peak periods of SARS-CoV-2. The first is the decline of Covid. The second is related to the decreasing use of the mask after it is no longer mandatory to wear it in closed spaces, except in health centers, social health centers and public transport. The mouth cover is a protective shield that avoids coming into contact with germs. By not wearing the mask, pathogens are more easily transmitted, medical sources noted.

“We are seeing an increase in tonsillitis, pharyngitis and viral and bacterial respiratory conditions. They are infections that have always existed, it is nothing new. They are resurfacing taking advantage of the fact that the Covid has decreased, ”said a family doctor. The treatment that patients are given is usually the alternation of paracetamol and ibuprofen and the intake of a lot of water. In cases where there is an intense and persistent cough, a syrup with codeine is prescribed. The sources explained that if, in addition to the virus, the patient suffers from a bacterial infection, the mucus is darker and greener.

If that happens, the febrile period lasts more than three or four days. When the combination of a viral picture with a bacterial one occurs and the fever is higher and pus appears in the tonsils (tonsillitis pultacea), the patient is prescribed antibiotics, a medication that is not indicated if the infection is caused by a virus. They are pictures that heal in a few days and whose symptoms are very similar to Covid: headache, joint pain, cough, fever and general malaise.