Primavera, Atalanta-Inter 1-1 final result: Casadei avoids defeat

High pace, intensity, opportunities on both sides: the match between Atalanta and Inter ends 1-1, a match valid for the first day of the second round of the Primavera championship. A result that, in light of what has been seen on the pitch, can be considered right. New line-up for the Milanese Nerazzurri: Chivu changes form, moving to 3-5-2, putting himself in the mirror of his opponents, and the start of the match seems to agree with him, with Zanotti and his teammates immediately pressing on the accelerator. However, the hosts took the lead, taking advantage of the first opportunity to score with Sidibe. Inter try to get back in a draw, but the first half ends with Atalanta leading 1-0. In the second half Chivu redesigns the team, inserts a striker (Abiuso) and moves on to 3-4-1-2, and the move turns out to be spot on: the usual Casadei takes care of it with his trademark, the header, to score the 1-1 goal. The game ignites, the occasions follow one after the other, but the score will never change.