Primavera, Coppitelli post Turin-Juventus 3-4: “70 ′ in control. Juric? Special report “

At the end of the Mole derby, the grenade technician Federico Coppitelli commented the match (HERE TO READ THE CHRONICLE) and the performance of his group (HERE TO READ THE REPORT CARDS), defeated 4-3.

How do you judge the performance of his Primavera? A good first half and a recovery not at the same level?

“I do not agree. We made a serious mistake on the second goal, until the 25th minute of the second half I felt in total control of the game. They did not go beyond the half court. It was our best moment, we had also had two half chances. Unfortunately, that mistake turned the game psychologically. We made a mistake there, but the lads were exceptional in having the strength to resume the game after the goal they scored at the beginning. First half of absolute level and overall a great game. After the 2-2 the rosary was taken off our hands. But there are also the qualities of the opponent. As with Empoli, sorry not to make a result in these matches but it was a high-level confrontation from which we still come out well. Then there is also the queue of problems that follow, such as disqualifications. We are a bit tight on the number of players. However, I believe – and I have seen all the matches played by Juve this year – that I have never seen them in such difficulty in building from below as they are today. We could have been more lucid after the 2-2 and we could have managed some restarts better with greater synchronism. But they are also details, on the whole removed the moment after the 2-2 I can really blame the boys very little“

How did you see N’Guessan on his debut and him as a player?

“He is a player who holds up well in the duel, he is a good prospect. Of course he will now be disqualified … There is still something to fix and he will have time to fix. He was with us for 15 days anyway and knowing that Juventus press well, putting a left-hander like Amadori or Reali would have been difficult. It showed something good, so we launched it right away “

How are Baeten and Di Marco?

“We have recovered Baeten and Di Marco on a woolen thread. Thibo felt a flare-up of his annoyance, but for the next one he is still disqualified. We know it’s a difficult time between injuries and suspensions, but with performances like this you can do well “

What feelings does this match leave you?

“Juventus is a well trained team, with strong players, first in the Youth League group. It was a European confrontation today. We made a good impression, sorry for the result. It’s the derby and you always want to say it. But despite the negative episodes, goals conceded and 2-2 at our best moment, we had a good match in the game with our strengths and weaknesses. I am satisfied with this, then you can never be satisfied when you lose a derby but the players are growing and some like Stenio need to be restored and are not at the moment. “

“There were provocations, then from the expulsion of N’Guessan the game got angry. But there is that they rejoice for having won the derby. Better if there aren’t certain provocations, but I don’t see anything wrong with the exultation. I don’t tell them what to do, I think of mine. I don’t think anything serious has happened. One of our men threw a bottle and managed to grab me on the back (laughs, ed) now I disqualify him “.

There was Juric in the stands. What relationship do you have with him?

“Each of us is concentrated in his sphere. Juric is a coach who is keen to have the Primavera under control. Many guys often train with him, he knows them and values ​​them. Since I’ve been here, he’s the manager I’ve been closest to. It is a pleasure to see him work, it is a growth for us too. I’m glad he came. Live can weigh the players in a fair way also in relation to the opponents. Today we faced a team at the top, it is clear that the comparison was at the top. We talk often, I have a good relationship with him and the staff. It is a precious collaboration for me “

