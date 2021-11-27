Hellas Verona, the live match of the Primavera 2021/2022 championship: official line-ups, pre-match, news, results and scores

The Torino Primavera is back on the pitch at 11: today the team of Coppitelli will be on stage on the Verona pitch, determined to return to scoring points after the defeat a week ago in Bielle against Verona. A series of consecutive useful results had brought the grenades into the back of the pursuers: second place is just two points away and shows how great the growth has been compared to last season. Follow Hellas Verona-Torino Primavera live on Toro.it.

Primavera, Hellas Verona-Torino 1-4: the match report

Markers: 32 ′ Akhalaia, st 10 ′ Yeboah (H), 12 ′ rig. Baeten, 30 ‘Ciammaglichella, 41’ Akhalaia

Ammoniti: sy 27 ′ Savini (T), 32 ′ Milan (T)

Hellas Verona: Kivila, Redondi, Calabrese, Turra, Yeboah, Pierobon (st 1 ′ Colistra), Flakus Bosili, Terracciano, Grassi (st 9 ′ Minnocci), Bragantini, Coppola. Available: Boseggia, Patuzzo, Ebengué, Florio, Joselito, Caia, Patané, Cazzadori. Trainer: Current.

Turin: Milan; Della Valle, Anton, Reali, Angori; Garbett, Savini (st 42 ′ Barbieri), Di Marco (st 35 ′ Antolini); Baeten (st 35 ′ Caccavo), Akhalaia (st 42 ′ Lindkvist), La Marca (st 25 ′ Ciammaglichella). Available: Vismara, Fiorenza, Pagani, Amadori, Rosa, Giorcelli, Gheralia. Trainer: Coppitelli.

Primavera, Hellas Verona-Turin: the direct

48 ‘The referee whistles: the Bull wins and convinces

47 ′ Verona closes in attack anyway: corner in full recovery, the defense deflects again for a corner. Also beaten this corner but Verona fails to shorten

44 ′ There will be three minutes of recovery but the game is now largely over: only the final whistle is expected

42 ′ Last two SUBSTITUTIONS for Turin: outside Savini and Akhalaia, Lindkvist and Barbieri enter

41 ′ GOOOOOOOOOOL! Akhalaia !! Dellavalle crosses from the trocar and on the tower in Caccavo’s area is ready to receive Akhalaia all alone who puts her left behind the goalkeeper

38 ′ From the middle of the field Garbett tries! Lob that risks surprising the goalkeeper who instead puts it in the corner and saves himself

35 ‘Double SUBSTITUTION for Turin: inside Caccavo and Antolini, outside Baeten and Di Marco. For Verona one more REPLACEMENT: outside Redondi, inside Joselito

32 ′ ADMONITION for Milan who messed around too much before the postponement from the bottom

30 ′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOL!!! Donut! First goal with the Toro Primavera shirt for Ciammaglichella, 2005! Dellavalle’s cross, all alone with his head in the area, the grenade player turns and beats the opposing goalkeeper

27 ′ ADMONITION for Savini: tactical foul by the grenade captain to stop Verona’s acceleration

25 ′ SUBSTITUTION for Turin: La Marca comes out in the Ciammaglichella field

21 ′ Very high conclusion from the edge of La Marca

17 ′ SUBSTITUTION for Verona, the third: Florio is on the field

12 ′ Baeten is not wrong! Third goal in the league for the Torino forward. The equality between the two teams lasts just a couple of minutes

11 ′ Penalty for Turin: Baeten landed

10 ′ Verona draw: Yeboah scored. The Verona player stops and shoots from the edge of the small area taking advantage of a mistake by the Turin goalkeeper, out of position after a rash exit

9 ”REPLACEMENT for Verona: outside Grassi, inside Minnocci

9 ′ Turin immediately responds: Baeten in the area aims at the far post, shortly rejected by the Verona goalkeeper and Di Marco who from two steps fails to collect and send on the net

8 ′ Verona tries to get out of the grip of Toro by relaxing and managing to restart: a conclusion that does not give problems to the Milan goalkeeper

7 ′ Akhalaia with the head goes very close to 2-0, on a corner beaten by Angori

7 ′ Toro constantly in the Verona trocar, now a corner earned by Coppitelli’s boys

3 ′ Toro tries again to play the game as he did for almost the entire first half: Coppitelli’s boys started strong immediately

1 ‘Broken down after a REPLACEMENT made by Verona: inside Colistra, outside Pierobon

Second half

45 ‘The first half ends with Toro in the lead

43 ′ High conclusion of Baeten from the edge, the number nine hits the ball badly and the ball rears up

42 ′ Bull holds the ball in these last minutes of the first half

40 ‘Torino earns a free kick from the left edge of the area, in an area between the line that demarcates the area and the flag

36 ′ Try to pour into the half of the Toro field, Verona, but the grenades do not let themselves be surprised

33 ‘Verona complains about a contact in the area, an alleged push by Savini, but the referee lets it continue

32 ′ GOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLL!!!! Akhalaia !! On the corner, the goalkeeper rejects a conclusion without holding back, Baeten throws himself on the ball and sees his shot rejected, then the Verona defense does not clear the small area and Akhalaia collects the ball sending it into the net

31 ′ What an opportunity for Torino! Di Marco concludes directly on the goal from the edge, on the rejected goalkeeper a few steps away there is Akhalaia anticipated for a corner by an opponent

26 ′ Conclusion of Akhalaia in the area: the Moldovan does not hit very well and the ball goes out

21 ′ Turin reacts by gaining a new field but so far the opportunity that happened a little while ago to the hosts remains the most delicious

19 ‘Verona post! Conclusion by Flakus Bosili, the diagonal is printed on the post to the right of the grenade goalkeeper

14 ′ Try to get Verona out of the grip of Toro, playing a ball vertically and forcing Anton to put in a corner: it is the first corner of the yellow and blue

10 ′ In the last minutes, Turin plays the game

9 ′ La Marca from two steps sends high also thanks to the deviation of the goalkeeper but the player was offside

8 ‘Garbett’s shot from outside: ball high over the crossbar

7 ′ Balance at the moment in the field, Verona tries to be seen from the parts of the grenade area with long throws to bypass the midfield but which do not scare Turin

3 ′ Again Toro shows up with a punishment from the right, free the yellow-blue defense

1 ′ Weak conclusion of Baeten, no problem for the Verona goalkeeper

1 ′ Parties: Turin has kicked off

First half

Primavera, Hellas Verona-Turin: the pre-match

10.20 am There is just over half an hour left for the kick-off for the Verona-Torino Primavera: the teams are on the pitch for the warm-up that will precede the return to the locker room before the match begins. Toro aiming for victory to remain clinging to the very high positions of the standings, also considering the direct clash that today will see Roma leaders face Juve, which has only one point more than the grenade.

Primavera, Hellas Verona-Turin: where to see it live on TV and streaming

Hellas Verona-Turin will be broadcast live on Sportitalia channel 61 and streamed on the Sportitalia website. The live web will be on Toro.it.

Primavera, Hellas Verona-Turin: the official formations

