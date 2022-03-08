Primavera, Inter hit in Verona: 1-0 by Sangalli and Rovida

Sixth day of the second round for the Nerazzurri: follow the direct text of the match on Fcinter1908

– 8 March

goal

ENDS HERE! INTER RESIST AND BEAT VERONA 1-0 THANKS TO SANGALLI’S GOAL AND THE PENALTY SAVED BY ROVIDA!

94 ‘

– 8 March

Carboni tries again! Sprint to the left and a great shot to cross, Kivila rejects

ninety two’

– 8 March

Verona tries to pocket for Cisse: the ball slips and arrives in Rovida’s arms

90 ‘

– 8 March

exchange

5 minutes of recovery. Change for Inter: Sangalli leaves and Mirarchi enters

89 ‘

– 8 March

Pierobon tries from the left: he returns to the right and kicks around, very wide ball

88 ‘

– 8 March

Zuberek tries from the limit: his right is central, para Kivila

86 ‘

– 8 March

Change for Verona: Flakus exits and Cisse enters

86 ‘

– 8 March

admonition

Redondi’s foul on Zuberek, yellow for the defender

85 ‘

– 8 March

Inter wasted counterattack: Zuberek enters the area and looks for Carboni on the left, the full-back receives but is forced to go back

82 ‘

– 8 March

Another colossal opportunity for Flakus: cross from the left, 11 is all alone in the area but misses the stop and wastes. Inter is saved

80 ‘

– 8 March

Inter opportunity: cross for Carboni who enters the area from the left, but his powerful conclusion ends high

78 ‘

– 8 March

Verona tries again with a Mediero-Bragantini triangle: the ball, however, is long and ends up at the bottom

74 ‘

– 8 March

He is now pushing Verona with all his players: Inter must grit their teeth

71 ‘

– 8 March

exchange

Change for Verona: Turra exits and Mediero enters

70 ‘

– 8 March

penalty-saved

PARA ROVIDA! TIRA VERY MALICIOUS FLAKUS, THE INTER GOALKEEPER RELAXES AND HOLDS THE PENALTY!

68 ‘

– 8 March

admonition

Penalty kick for Verona: Zanotti’s foul on Ghilardi. Yellow card for the Inter defender

63 ‘

– 8 March

exchange

Double change for Inter: Peschetola and Jurgens leave and Silvestro and Zuberek enter

61 ‘

– 8 March

Another opportunity Verona: Bragantini puts a low cross that crosses the whole area, but none of his teammates get there. Danger for Inter

61 ‘

– 8 March

Verona finds the draw but everything is stopped for offside: first, however, a great parade by Rovida under measure on the Flakus header

59 ‘

– 8 March

Another opportunity Verona: Flakus triggers in the Grassi area, the shot comes out very little and hits the outside of the net. However, the linesman signals an offside

57 ‘

– 8 March

Verona occasion: Flakus’ low cross, Yeboah kicks very strongly than before. Not very high ball

55 ‘

– 8 March

Zanotti recovers the ball in midfield, reaches 25 meters and tries the shot: weak conclusion, easy save Kivila

53 ‘

– 8 March

Verona wastes the chance on the free kick from the edge: Pierobon kicks badly at the barrier, Inter free

52 ‘

– 8 March

Defensive change for Inter: Carboni exits and Moretti enters

50 ‘

– 8 March

expulsion

Expulsion for Fontanarosa: Yeboah flies by himself, tries the lob from outside the area on Rovida and the defender holds him back. The referee has no doubts and draws the red for a clear scoring opportunity

50 ‘

– 8 March

Good acceleration from Carboni, Ghilardi knocks him down with a foul

47 ‘

– 8 March

Verona nearly equalizes: Pierobon triggers Bragantini in the area, the center forward crosses and touches the post to Rovida’s right

– 8 March

goal

It starts again in Verona, at the start of the second half

– 8 March

goal

No recovery, the referee whistles the interval: Inter ahead thanks to Sangalli’s goal against Verona

45 ‘

– 8 March

Enveloping action of Verona: Pierobon unloads outside the area from Terracciano who kicks first. The shot is strong but central, para Rovida

44 ‘

– 8 March

Another Inter counterattack: Carboni enters the area and kicks, but the defense of Verona once again blocks and frees

43 ‘

– 8 March

Corner for Verona, ball outside the area and Terracciano tries first: dangerous shot but countered

39 ‘

– 8 March

Inter opportunity: Jurgens does not need Carboni and goes alone, enters the area and kicks with a left foot. Kivila makes a corner

38 ‘

– 8 March

Verona opportunity: Pierobon enters the area and creates space, but does not kick. Then free the defense of Inter

37 ‘

– 8 March

Great chance for Inter: both Carboni and Jurgens try the shot from the edge, but both are countered

35 ‘

– 8 March

It is Verona in this phase to manage ball possession: Inter are waiting well lined up and try to restart

32 ‘

– 8 March

Good break by Franco Carboni who starts from the trocar and enters the Verona area: the shot is however deflected and ends up in the hands of Kivila

29 ‘

– 8 March

Pierobon falls after a contrast in the Inter area: Verona asks for a penalty but the referee tells the player to get up

26 ‘

– 8 March

Grassi’s throw-in directly in the Inter area for Pierobon: the midfielder, however, is unable to shoot on the fly

23 ‘

– 8 March

Risk for Inter: Yeboah launched in depth but misses the control, Fontanarosa closes well in the corner

22 ‘

– 8 March

Verona tries to react, but Zanotti recovers the ball and is fouled: Inter punishment in the defensive phase

19 ‘

– 8 March

goal

GOOOOOOOOOL! SANGALLI! PESCHETOLA ENTERS THE AREA AND LAYS BEHIND, SANGALLI DOWNLOAD A BIG RIGHT ON THE NET! 1-0!

16 ‘

– 8 March

Verona opportunity: very interesting cross from Terracciano, Fontanarosa frees with an excellent intervention

14 ‘

– 8 March

Carboni steals a nice ball on the edge of the Verona area, jumps the man and tries the shot: high ball

12 ‘

– 8 March

Peschetola triggers Jurgens in the area, the attacker then puts a low cross: Peschetola himself tries to get there but commits a foul on attack

11 ‘

– 8 March

Carboni triggers Grygar on the right: an interesting cross, but frees the defense of Verona

10 ‘

– 8 March

Fontanarosa recovers the ball and tries to start in progression: do it immediately in the middle of the field

8 ‘

– 8 March

Jurgens found good on the short side of the Verona area: his cross was returned, however

4 ‘

– 8 March

Still no scoring action: the two teams are studying

1 ‘

– 8 March

Immediately corner for Inter: Valentin Carboni loads a volley, but frees the Venetian defense

– 8 March

goal

The referee whistles, Verona-Inter begins!

15.59

– 8 March

The teams at the Antistadio enter the field: Verona in the yellow and blue jersey, Inter with the white away kit

VERONA – Very important success for Cristian Chivu’s Inter, who conquered the Antistadio Tavellin in Verona with a great team performance. Mattia Sangalli’s goal decides in the 19th minute of the first half: great right from the edge of the area and the ball behind Kivila. Then at 50 ‘the episode that could change everything: a red card for Fontanarosa and Nerazzurri in 10. At 68’ a penalty kick is assigned to the home team: Flakus kicks very badly and Rovida defuses the penalty. After so much suffering, Inter took home three fundamental points: the Nerazzurri are now temporarily in second place at 39 points.

Sixth day of the second round of the Primavera championship: Cristian Chivu’s Inter, fresh from the 2-2 home draw against Empoli, face Nicola Corrent’s Verona. The Nerazzurri coach presents 3 new features compared to Saturday’s match: Sangalli returns to the control room, yesterday aggregated to the First Team, alongside him Grygar and the confirmed Fabbian. The Carboni brothers were also on the pitch from the first minute, having been called up by the Argentine national team. On three quarters Peschetola sees himself again, with Jurgens as the only striker. Kick-off at 16.

The official line-ups of Verona-Inter:

HELLAS VERONA: 99 Kivila; 4 Redondi, 8 Turra, 9 Yeboah, 10 Pierobon, 11 Flakus, 19 Gomez, 24 Terracciano, 25 Grassi, 30 Bragantini, 87 Ghilardi

Available: 1 Boseggia, 81 Patuzzo, 3 Ebengue, 16 Kemppainen, 22 Diaby, 23 Verzini, 33 Patane, 39 Dental, 70 Cisse, 77 Kakari, 80 Mediero

Trainer: Nicola Corrent

INTER: 1 Rovida; 2 Zanotti, 5 Hoti, 15 Fontanarosa, 6 Carboni F .; 25 Grygar, 4 Sangalli (C), 14 Fabbian; 7 Peschetola; 38 Carboni V., 9 Jurgens

Available: 12 Basti, 21 Botis, 10 Iliev, 16 Cecchini Muller, 19 Silvestro, 23 Moretti, 26 Mirarchi, 27 Dervishi, 29 Pelamatti, 30 Owusu, 35 Zuberek

Trainer: Cristian Chivu

Referee: Andrea Bordin (Bassano del Grappa section)

Assistants: De Vito – Merciari

March 8, 2022 (change March 8, 2022 | 17:57)

