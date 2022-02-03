Primavera, Juve-Sassuolo 2-0 REPORT CARDS: Chibozo at the top! Turicchia is everywhere and Iling continues to score

Juventus Primavera gives continuity to the victory of the Derby and, within the friendly walls of Vinovo, wins 2 to 0 against Sassuolo. In addition to the result, the Bianconeri played an excellent performance in the first half, playing well and creating various chances and, in the second half, they were able to close down and suffer, even if they conceded little or nothing. Another excellent news, with the three points earned this evening the overtaking operation succeeded, precisely against Sassuolo who was one point ahead in the standings. Below are the match reports:

SENKO 6.5 – Sassuolo engages him in the second half, he responds present

SAVONA 6 – After Nzouango’s injury he is moved to the center, at first he suffers and makes some mistakes, then he takes measurements and closes the spaces

ISIC 6.5 – Defensive roofs and first construction: in both phases it is flawless

NZOUANGO SV – After just over 10 minutes he is forced to change, the hope is that it is nothing serious (From 11 ‘ HASA 6.5 – Valuable contribution in offensive transitions: speed and ball glued to the foot to overturn the action) (From 82 ‘MARESSA sv)

ROUHI 6 – Suffers from the advanced opponents, but always manages to put a piece of it. However, there is no space and energy left to try to push

MULAZZI 6.5 – Full-length, with the usual energy, with the usual class and elegance

BONETTI 6.5 – By now a certainty in the role of central midfield, even today a game of great technical cleanliness, as well as helping in the defensive phase (From 82 ‘DORATIOTTO SV)

TURICHIA 7 – The wild card that every coach would like to have at their disposal. In different roles, what never changes is determination, grit, racing and sacrifice. Today in the middle of the field, it acts as a dam and as a raider: in short, it is everywhere

ILING 7 – With the goal that unlocks the result, it gives continuity to the goals of the Derby. Another good performance, beyond the score. If, precisely, it also finds continuity, it can explode at any moment: the means are all there

MBANGULA 6.5 – Its accelerations force the defense on the spot and the green-and-blacks to chase: it seems, however, still a little disconnected from the collective game

CHIBOZO 7.5 – He plays a lot of balls, his position between the lines hurts the Sassuolo defense and is a factor for the bianconeri. To this he combines sacrifice and ran in the defensive phase. Last but not least, the goal of 2 to 0: the action begins and is thrown into the area to finish it

Annex BONATTI 7 – What you notice, following the Primavera with continuity, in addition to very specific game ideas, is a constant growth of individuals. Value creation. This is the goal, and it shows on the pitch.

