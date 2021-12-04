Primavera, Napoli-Inter 0-2 final result: Casadei-Satriano, Nerazzurri success

Eleventh day of the championship for Chivu’s Nerazzurri: follow the direct text of the match on Fcinter1908

15:00 – Dec 4 There is no more time: Inter wins on the field of Naples thanks to the goals of Casadei and Satriano. 97 ‘ 14:57 – Dec 4 Inter try again with Fabbian, Idasiak blocks in two halves. 90 ‘ 14:51 – Dec 4 Given 8 minutes of injury time. 90 ‘ 14:49 – Dec 4 Muscle problem for Moretti: Chivu inserts Matjaz. 87 ‘ 15:04 – Dec 4 Two changes for Napoli: Toure and Mercurio enter for Ambrosino and Costanzo. 84 ‘ 14:46 – Dec 4 Good offensive plot by Inter, rejects the blue defense. 79 ‘ 14:38 – Dec 4 Casadei enters from the rear and falls to the ground, for the referee there is no penalty: only a corner for Inter. 76 ‘ 14:37 – Dec 4 Double change for Inter: Curatolo and Cecchini Muller leave, Abiuso and Sangalli enter. 74 ‘ 15:04 – Dec 4 Naples substitutions: Acampa and Marranzino enter for Di Dona and Spavone. 73 ‘ 14:34 – Dec 4 DOUBLE THE INTEEEEEEEEEEER !! SATRIANOOOOOO !! Casadei enters the area from the right and Satriano needs a ball that just needs to be pushed into the net! 72 ‘ 14:32 – Dec 4 Great work on Casadei’s right, who finds Iliev in the penalty area with a splendid through ball: he closes the Napoli defense. 70 ‘ 14:30 – Dec 4 Satriano conspicuously holds Ambrosino, a yellow card for the Inter forward. 66 ‘ 14:27 – Dec 4 Rovida hypnotizes Ambrosino, on the rejected Napoli striker hits the crossbar! 65 ‘ 14:27 – Dec 4 Penalty kick for Napoli: foul by Cecchini Muller on Vergara, the referee points to the spot. 62 ‘ 14:22 – Dec 4 Pelamatti goes out on a stretcher, a change is necessary: ​​Dervishi enters in his place. Andersen is also out, replaced by Fabbian. 56 ‘ 14:17 – Dec 4 Violent blow to the face for Pelamatii, who collapses to the ground unconscious: immediate intervention by doctors. 55 ‘ 14:15 – Dec 4 Ambrosino tries to free himself for the right, his attempt is blocked by the Inter defense. 53 ‘ 14:13 – Dec 4 First change for Napoli: Cioffi exits, Vergara enters. 50 ‘ 14:11 – Dec 4 Spavone protests too vehement, the referee warns the Napoli midfielder. 47 ‘ 14:07 – Dec 4 Iliev points the opponent, overtakes him and kicks: high ball just a little. 14:09 – Dec 4 The recovery begins, no change for the two technicians. 13:50 – Dec 4 The first half of Napoli-Inter ends here: the Nerazzurri take the lead thanks to Casadei’s header. 45 ‘ 13:47 – Dec 4 Given 2 minutes of injury time. 40 ‘ 13:43 – Dec 4 Napoli in 10: Saco reacts by pushing Iliev to the ground, the referee pulls out the red card. 38 ‘ 13:40 – Dec 4 Corner from the left for the Nerazzurri, Curatolo hits his head and sends to the side. 37 ‘ 13:39 – Dec 4 Satriano clears up on the left, tries to put in the middle and earns a corner kick. 36 ‘ 13:39 – Dec 4 Ball in the face for Saco, who remains on the ground in pain. 34 ‘ 13:37 – Dec 4 Andersen gets out on the right but the ball gets too long: nothing for Inter. 30 ‘ 13:32 – Dec 4 Enveloping action from Inter, a cross from the left by Pelamatti, Satriano hits his head but sends up a little. 25 ‘ 13:28 – Dec 4 Shy reaction from Napoli, no problem for Inter’s defense. 21 ‘ 13:25 – Dec 4 INTER IN ADVANTAGEOOOOOO !! CASADEIIIIII !! Corner from the right beaten by Iliev, the defense of Napoli moves away, Cecchini Muller puts his head back in the middle and Casadei turns in the net from a few steps! 20 ‘ 13:22 – Dec 4 Silvestro falls to the ground after a contrast with Costanzo: corner kick for Inter. 18 ‘ 13:20 – Dec 4 Inter still dangerous: Satriano receives the ball at the edge of the area and kicks without thinking twice. His right ends a few inches from the pole. 17 ‘ 13:19 – Dec 4 Napoli’s offensive transition with D’Agostino, Fontanarosa’s slip closure is splendid. 14 ‘ 13:18 – Dec 4 Unrealistic attempt on a free kick from Napoli, no danger for Rovida. 12 ‘ 13:14 – Dec 4 Deep throw for Curatolo, Idasiak must get out and push the ball away. 11 ‘ 13:13 – Dec 4 Cross from the right for Inter, but the ball is too long for everyone: the action fades. 8 ‘ 13:11 – Dec 4 Another chance for Inter: Curatolo steals the ball on the right and crosses in the middle, Satriano off well and hits his head, but his attempt flies over the crossbar. 6 ‘ 13:09 – Dec 4 Clash in midfield between Andersen and Hysaj: the Napoli player has the worst, the blue medical staff intervenes. 2′ 13:05 – Dec 4 Immediate replica of Napoli: Ambrosino brings the ball and kicks from the edge of the area, his diagonal touches the post to the right of Rovida. 1 ‘ 13:04 – Dec 4 Inter immediately close to scoring: Iliev’s corner from the right, Fontanarosa’s header, rejects a Napoli defender on the line. 13:02 – Dec 4 Referee’s whistle, let’s start! First ball managed by Inter. 1:00 pm 13:01 – Dec 4 The two teams take the field: Napoli in the classic blue uniform, Inter with a white shirt.

Second consecutive victory in the league for Cristian Chivu’s Inter, who conquered the field of Napoli and redeems the elimination on penalties from the Italian Cup. A success “stained” by concern for Pelamatti, who left the field after having lost consciousness following a very violent (and fortuitous) blow to the head. Positive performance by the Nerazzurri, who immediately start strong and lead the game conceding very little to their opponents. Inter took the lead in the 21st minute thanks to the usual header by Casadei, who made the most of Cecchini Muller’s unmarking touch. The Nerazzurri are looking for the goal of doubling on several occasions, but the aim of Satriano and his teammates is not the best.

The second half opens with the very hard clash between Pelamatti and Costanzo: great apprehension among the boys from Chivu, the worst is feared, with several players in tears. The defender born in 2004 loses consciousness and is taken off the pitch on a stretcher, but the first rumors seem to avert any danger. Napoli takes advantage of this moment to make up for it, and they have the opportunity to equalize with Ambrosino: from the spot the blue bomber is hypnotized by Rovida. A few minutes later Inter closed the accounts with Satriano, who bagged a few steps away on an assist from Casadei. For the Nerazzurri 3 important points in view of the next matches, starting with the Youth League match against Real Madrid, scheduled for Tuesday.

Eleventh day of the Primavera championship: Cristian Chivu’s Inter, returned to success last Sunday against Pescara but recovering from the scorching elimination on penalties in the Italian Cup at the hands of Sassuolo, face the Napoli of Nicolò Frustalupi, second in the standings. As usual, lots of news in the eleven fielded by the Nerazzurri coach: in front of Rovida confirmation for Silvestro on the right, with the unprecedented central couple Moretti-Fontanarosa and Pelamatti on the left. In midfield, with Cecchini Muller in the control room, space for Casadei and Andersen, making his debut as a starter. Forward, with the returning Satriano, there are Iliev and Curatolo. Kick-off at 13.

The official line-ups of Napoli-Inter:

NAPLES (3-4-2-1): 1 Idasiak; 18 Hysaj, 2 Barba, 3 Costanzo (C); 19 Di Dona, 94 Saco, 15 Spavone, 28 Marchisano; 32 D’Agostino, 11 Cioffi; 10 Ambrosino

Available: 22 Boffelli, 6 Jewels, 7 Acampa, 8 De Pasquale, 24 Marranzino, 26 Pontillo, 27 Spedalieri, 30 Vergara, 33 Giannini, 37 De Marco, 71 Toure, 99 Mercurio

Trainer: Nicolò Frustalupi

INTER (4-3-1-2): 1 Rovida; 19 Silvestro, 23 Moretti, 15 Fontanarosa, 29 Pelamatti; 8 Casadei (C), 16 Cecchini Muller, 24 Andersen; 10 Iliev; 31 Curatolo, 20 Satriano

Available: 21 Botis, 40 Raimondi, 4 Sangalli, 7 Peschetola, 13 Matjaz, 14 Fabbian, 18 Nunziatini, 22 Abiuso, 25 Grygar, 27 Dervishi, 28 Villa

Trainer: Cristian Chivu

Referee: Saia (section Palermo)

Assistants: Salama – Storms