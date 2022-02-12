Primavera Roma-Torino 2-2: the match report

Rome-Turin, the live match of the Primavera 2021/2022 championship: official line-ups, pre-match, news, results and scores

The Primavera championship is back and Torino is back on the field too, fresh from an unfortunate draw against Lecce in the face of the many opportunities they have had. Coppitelli’s team will face the leaders today and it will be a new dive into his Giallorossi past for the coach. Roma-Torino will put the team leading the standings in front on one side with a nine-point advantage over second place while the grenades are part of the consistent back that chases the playoffs. Follow the Rome-Turin Spring live on Toro.it.

Spring, Rome-Turin: the direct

48 ′ On the corner for Turin, the Giallorossi defense moves away and the referee whistles the end of the match

47 ′ What a risk for the defense of Roma: an opportunity for Torino! The Giallorossi mess around on the edge of the area and Pagani almost didn’t take advantage of it. On the continuation of the action the grenades conquer what will be the last corner

46 ‘Corner for Roma: the ball is however removed from the grenade defense

45 ‘There will be three minutes of recovery

43 ′ Punishment for Torino from the left: the grenade team does not take advantage of the opportunity

41 ′ Another change for Turin: outside Baeten, inside Rosa

38 ′ Last REPLACEMENT for Roma: Morichelli comes out, inside Koffi

35 ‘DOUBLE SUBSTITUTION for Torino: inside Caccavo for Akhalaia, inside Ciammaglichella for Di Marco

32 ′ SUBSTITUTION for Roma: Ndiaye leaves the field, Pagano enters

32 ′ On the reversal in front of Missori goes away on the wing and goes down just before entering the area, while the ball ends on the bottom. Giallorossi protests

31 ‘Punishment from the edge of the area: he beats Angori but his left foot hits the barrier

30 ‘ADMONITION for Morichelli

28 ′ Opportunity for Akhalaia: Di Marco sees and serves Akhalaia who enters the area and tries the conclusion at the near post but does not surprise the goalkeeper

25 ‘DOUBLE REPLACEMENT for Roma: out of Satriano for Cassano, also out of Volpato for Tahirovic

21 ‘ADMONITION for Workers for protests

18 ′ Turin tries to appear in the half of the field of Rome, with more continuity than the first part of this second half. Baeten tries his shot on goal from a tight angle instead of serving Akhalaia two steps away from the goal

14 ‘ADMONITION for Savini

13 ′ SUBSTITUTION for Turin: outside Garbett, inside Anton. Zanetti also comes out, in Gineitis. Coppitelli changes system, passing to 3-5-2

10 ′ An offside was reported in Baeten which had created a good opportunity

6 ′ Turin gains a few meters and earns a punishment: Mastrantonio in high grip makes the ball his own

4 ′ Another Rome in this second half: on a free-kick from distance Rome dangerous but all stopped due to a signal from the linesman

1 ‘GOAL of Rome: Voelkerling immediately protagonist. Ball number seven horizontally on the edge of the area, Volpato hooks, enters the area, avoids two opponents and beats Milan

1 ′ Broken down, he beat Roma

REPLACEMENT for Roma: inside Voelkerling, outside Volpato

The teams are returning to the field ready for the second half

SECOND HALF

46 ‘The first half ends here with Toro ahead 2-1 over Roma

45 ‘There will be a minute of recovery

43 ′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLL!!!! Baeten made no mistake from the spot, eighth league goal for the Turin forward

42 ‘PENALTY for Turin: Ndiaye’s net foul on Akhalaia. Moldovan striker tripped in the area, no doubt for the referee

41 ′ Aerial clash in the Giallorossi area between Missori and N’Guessan, the Roma player remains on the ground but nothing serious for the number two

39 ′ Roma draw. Missori scored. Guilty all alone the number two of Rome who in the area collects a ball after a tower from a teammate and beats Milan out

37 ′ Missori always tries but this time he shoots directly on goal, no problem for Milan

36 ′ Roma are dangerous with Missori’s cross crossing the area but without either of the two companions being able to deflect

34 ′ Race at the moment in control of Turin: Garbett tries from outside, high conclusion

30 ‘Taurus close to doubling! Angori sees Akhalaia and serves him and the sliding forward misses the goal by a whisker

27 ′ The referee sees a hand ball in the grenade area, while Roma complained of a foul asking for a penalty kick

26 ′ ADMONITION for Di Marco

25 ′ GOOOOOOOOL OF TURIN! Baeten scored! The attacker recovers the ball on twenty meters who then moves it with his knee, enters the area and beats Mastrantonio with a left at half height

23 ‘Roma loses the ball a few meters from the edge, does not take advantage of it as Zanetti would like, who in the area sees his shot deflected for a corner

22 ′ Toiling in advance foils a good opportunity for Turin: Zanetti’s filter for Angori in the area, the full-back slips but still manages to put her in the middle where Akhalaia is, anticipated by the Giallorossi defense

17 ′ Cross stretched from the right by Missori, the ball crosses the area and is removed by diving from Milan: De Rossi’s team tries to leave their own half

12 ′ Roma try to look out from the parts of Milan but with little luck

9 ′ Another corner conquered by Turin: Angori goes from the flag as always but the defense of Rome frees well

8 ′ Turin has conquered the field in the last few minutes: the grenade maneuver develops above all on the right, on the Garbett-Baeten axis

6 ′ Conclusion of Baeten! Left of the attacker from the right corner of the area, Mastrantonio deflects for a corner

3 ′ Balance at the moment at Tre Fontane: still no dangerous action to be recorded

1 ′ Parties: Turin has kicked off

FIRST HALF

Primavera, Rome-Turin 2-2: the match report

Networks: pt 25 ′ Baeten, 39 ′ Missori (R), 43 ′ rig Baeten, st 1 ′ Volpato

Ammonites: pt 26 ′ Di Marco, st 14 ′ Savini, 21 ′ Faticanti, 30 ′ Morichelli

Rome (3-4-1-2): Mastrantonio; Ndiaye (st 32 ′ Pagano), Morichelli, Vicar; Missori, Faticanti, Tripi, Rocchetti; Volpato; Padula (st 1 ′ Voelkerling), Cassano. Available: Berti, Baldi, Tahirovic, Satriano, Di Bartolo, Zajsek, Louakim, Vetkal, Falasca, Koffi. Trainer: De Rossi.

Turin (4-3-3): Milan, Pagani, N’Guessan, Reali, Angori; Garbett (st 13 ‘Anton), Savini, Di Marco (st 35’ Ciammaglichella); Baeten (st 41 ‘Rosa), Akhalaia (st 35’ Caccavo), Zanetti (st 13 ‘Gineitis). Available: Vismara, Polenghi, Wade, Dellavalle, Lindkvist, Giorcelli, Antolini. Trainer: Coppitelli.

Spring, Rome-Turin: where to see it on TV and streaming

Rome-Turin will be broadcast live on Sportitalia, channel 60. The match will also be streamed on Sportitalia.com. The live web will be on Toro.it.

Primavera, Rome-Turin: the official formations

Rome (3-4-1-2): Mastrantonio; Ndiaye, Morichelli, Vicar; Missori, Faticanti, Tripi, Rocchetti; Volpato; Padula, Cassano. Available: Berti, Baldi, Voelkerling, Tahirovic, Satriano, Di Bartolo, Zajsek, Louakima, Pagano, Vetkal, Falasca, Koffi. Trainer: De Rossi.

Turin (4-3-3): Milan, Pagani, N’Guessan, Reali, Angori; Garbett, Savini, Di Marco; Baeten, Akhalaia, Zanetti. Available: Vismara, Anton, Ciammaglichella, Polenghi, Wade, Dellavalle, Lindkvist, Rosa, Giorcelli, Antolini, Caccavo, Gineitis. Trainer: Coppitelli.