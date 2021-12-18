Primavera, the report cards of Turin-Bologna 2-0: Caccavo gives the victory

The report cards of the grenade protagonists after the victory over Bologna, which is worth maintaining the second place in the standings

Torino’s Primavera won 2-0 against Bologna thanks to goals from Caccavo and Garbett (here to read the chronicle). A success that launched Coppitelli’s team in the standings (here to read the ranking). The grenades, however, are starting to show signs of fatigue and the holidays are just a step away, on Wednesday the last effort against Inter and then some well-deserved rest.

AC MILAN 6.5: Inoperative for most of the game, he is decisive in the final when Cossanter tries to surprise him and he closes it in low output.

OF THE VALLEY 5.5: Bologna constantly presses him and he has a hard time getting out with the ball. It is probably a bit tired after the many games played. (62 ‘PAGANI 6: After the good performance in Florence, it is also repeated with Bologna. Enter with the right attitude and push into the right lane).

LOVERS 6.5: He’s in charge of replacing Anton and he does it well. In the start of recovery Paananen miraculously stops launched at the net with a clean intervention. He keeps a good watch and the Bull is practically at no risk.

REAL 6.5: Fundamental in the first half when he saves on Pagliuca who kicks with a sure shot. He plays an excellent game and is confirmed with a pillar of Coppitelli’s defense.

ANGORS 5.5: As for Della Valle, he too is probably suffering from the many matches. Not very lucid at various moments in the game. A half misstep that can be more than forgiven.

GARBETT 7: Back on the field and immediately find the goal, which fixes the game at 2-0. His net is more of a gollonzo than anything else, but it does not change the importance. The race was good, because he tried with some jerks to create superiority in the middle of the field and often succeeded.

SAVINI 6.5: In the non-possession phase it is decisive as always. Unravel a series of very dangerous situations with the usual generosity. Something is wrong technically, but as rightly pointed out in the post game from Coppitelli so far he has played a lot and a bit of clarity is right to lose. Then in the end Caccavo’s goal was born from one of his conclusions.

LINDKVIST 6.5: Now that’s one more weapon for Coppitelli. He often seeks and finds good exchanges with his teammates and tries to verticalize and fit in when he can. (62 ‘CIAMMAGLICHELLA 6: He had accustomed us to decisive entrances to the pitch. This time he does not score and does not assist, but still plays a good game).

BAETEN 6: The spaces are few and he tries to exploit what is left to him. It was a complicated game for the attacking players. (72 ‘THE BRAND 6: Enter and change on the trocar in search of the right flash. In the end he even touches the goal of 3-0).

PINK 6: He had very few (if any) balls to try to unblock the game, but he worked well with his back to the goal and tried to trigger the wings. (78 ‘CABLE 7: He’s the man of providence on this team. Once again it is decisive in the final. Against Sassuolo in the 87th minute he had regained the draw, today in the 84th minute he found the goal of the advantage. Great impact).

STENIO ZANETTI 6: Some good ideas have been seen, but it is not yet that Stenio who enchanted before the injury. It needs time to find the right nail polish. (62 ‘AKHALAIA 6: He works well with his back to the goal and in the end he lowers a lot to try to defend the result).

ANNEX COPPITELLI 7: He built a winning team again knowing how to make the most of Ludergnani’s grafts. The success against Bologna confirms that his is a team that will be able to have its say in the league if it can always find this continuity. But the holidays are still far away, because on Wednesday there will be the last match of 2021 against Inter. The first step to end the year in the best possible way has been taken, now it’s up to the last. Sure it will be difficult, but his boys have shown that they can give satisfaction even in difficult situations.

